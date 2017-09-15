The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News, Top Stories

El Camino Warrior Pantry scheduled for grand opening in early October

By Alissa LemusSeptember 15, 2017

One+of+the+several+donation+bins+located+inside+the+Schauerman+Library.+Photo+credit%3A+Alissa+Lemus
One of the several donation bins located inside the Schauerman Library. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

One of the several donation bins located inside the Schauerman Library. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

One of the several donation bins located inside the Schauerman Library. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Student leaders in the Associated Students Organization (ASO), Inter-Club Council (ICC) and Student Equity Advisory Council (SEAC) created the El Camino Warrior Pantry to provide healthy food to students.

The EC Warrior Pantry’s main goal is to collect and distribute healthy foods to students who struggle financially both at school and home.

“We are trying to establish a better way for students to meet their needs when it comes to food,” co-chair of SEAC and director of Human Resources for ASO Rocio Munante, 21, said. “Students might not make enough money to pay for their books and pay for food as well.”

Bryant Odega, 20, director of Academic Affairs for the ASO, believes that the EC Warrior Food Pantry is important to have on campus because it shows students that as a community, ECC cares for the well-being of all students.

“Our main goal with the food pantry was to alleviate challenges students face in regards to food insecurities, homelessness, and transportation,” Odega said.

Some students at ECC struggle with food insecurity, especially those from single parent households.

“As the oldest child to two siblings with a single mother, having three meals a day is sometimes impossible,” Marvin Maldonado, 19, art major, said. “The food pantry is such a great idea that will definitely help my family in so many ways.”

According to Munante, all students will need to be able to access the Warrior Panty with a valid EC student I.D. card. At the moment, there will be no need for proof of financial status.

“We do not want to discourage students who might be too shy or embarrassed to ask for help,” Munante said.

Therefore, no paperwork of any kind stating that a student may need help with paying for groceries is needed.

There are two main ways to donate to the pantry. Students can bring in healthy canned food items and non-perishables. There are donation bins all over campus where students can donate these items.

The donation bins are located in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building, the EC Bookstore, the MESA Center, the Schauerman Library and the Student Development Office.

FullSizeRender-4-2.jpg

One of the several donation bins located inside the Schauerman Library. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

If students are unable to donate non-perishable items, they can also donate monetarily. Monetary donations can be made on the ECC website.

“The food pantry is completely non-profit, and all donations made will go directly to helping the students,” Munante said. “We are trying to make ECC a better environment for all students.”

The Warrior Pantry is scheduled to operate in early October, following the grand opening in the Physics Building Room 116 (exact date to be determined). All students are encouraged to donate in any way possible, as it will benefit the lives of many here at EC.

“Donations will be helping so many students,” Odega said. “We are a community. Anything that students can do to contribute to the pantry can help our community flourish. We’re all in this together.”

Physics Building

The grand opening of the El Camino College Warrior Pantry is scheduled to take place in the Physics building in room 116 in early October. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under News

Club Rush promotes “safe spaces” and student involvement
Club Rush promotes “safe spaces” and student involvement
Wi-Fi Update for Fall 2017

As the new semester begins, many want to know if the Wi-Fi at our school is working and where they can get great service. A contract was signed in ...

After a semester of controversy, Parking Lot C is finished and available for use

Located on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Parking Lot C is in use, and has been under construction since approximately April 2015. Technical arts and shop...

Elderly man commits suicide by jumping off MBA Building
Elderly man commits suicide by jumping off MBA Building
Faculty and administration stand with students who may be affected by the repeal of DACA

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program set up by former President Barack Obama in 2012 was officially rescinded by the Trump admini...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Club Rush promotes “safe spaces” and student involvement
Club Rush promotes “safe spaces” and student involvement
Elderly man commits suicide by jumping off MBA Building
Elderly man commits suicide by jumping off MBA Building
“Ask Me” buttons act as resource for student success
“Ask Me” buttons act as resource for student success
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year
El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino Warrior Pantry scheduled for grand opening in early October