Child Development Club to host support sessions

El Camino College’s Child Development Club is hosting a series of “You and Me” playgroup sessions to help provide a community support system for children and their caregivers, beginning on April 3.

The first playgroup session’s theme will be focused on “Celebrating Earth Day” and will allow children through the ages 2-5 and their caregivers to engage in different singing, playing and storytime activities.

The Child Development Club is run by students with a focus on encouraging the growth and development of children within a supportive community. Members gain practical experience within child development through various learning and exercise opportunities.

The Child Development Club also hosts professional development workshop sessions and offers resources for parents and caretakers on self-care, healthy routines, the importance of playtime and more.

The Child Development Club will be hosting “You and Me” playgroup sessions on the first Saturday of every month, starting with the Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. via Zoom.

