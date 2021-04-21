Earth Day workshop will be held to inform students about dangers of smoking

A workshop on tobacco related products and how they affect people is scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

The virtual workshop titled “Let’s Clear the Air,” hosted by ECC nurse Vickie Beckwith, will go over the harmful effects of smoking and vaping. It will be held by the Student Health Services with support from The California Youth Advocacy Network.

Beckwith, who has been a registered nurse for over 25 years, will discuss the hidden effects of nicotine, educate students about the dangers, myths and truths of both rolled and electronic cigarettes used for vaping and talk facts about tobacco use.

Attendees will also learn the impact smoking and vaping has on the mind, body and environment. Tips on how to quit smoking will also be provided.

Finally, attendees will learn how to schedule an appointment in order to increase their chances of successfully quitting.

The workshop will take place via Zoom at 4 p.m. on April 22. Students interested in the workshop must register for the event.

