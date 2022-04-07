Myriad literary journal extends submission deadline until after spring break

A Myriad flier is attached to a bulletin board in the Humanities Building, promoting various organizations and clubs at El Camino College. (Safia Ahmed | The Union)

El Camino College’s Literary Arts Journal, Myriad, has extended the deadline for submissions until Monday, April 18.

The Myriad is El Camino College’s creative journal published annually which showcases students’ artwork and creative talents.

A student may submit to a maximum of two of the following categories listed on the website such as short stories, creative nonfiction, poetry, screenplays and artwork.

These creations by El Camino students from the previous summer, fall, winter and current spring semester are invited to be submitted.

The Myriad has only received 32 active submissions which are less compared to the previous years.

Jenny Hoang, an editor of the Myriad, is an El Camino College student pursuing a career in visual art.

“We haven’t received as many submissions as previous years but we’re looking forward to students submitting their stories during spring break,” Hoang said.

For more information, visit the Myriad website here.