MICASA and Puente host open mic event for student and faculty voices

By Oriana de QuayOctober 6, 2025

The MICASA Center and Puente project at El Camino College combined efforts to host the “Voces del Pueblo” open mic event Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Students and faculty stood one-by-one mustering the courage to recite original poems, and pieces by famous Hispanic writers in Room 302 of the Communications Building.

The event became an opportunity to share and listen to Hispanic voices on campus.

It was hosted in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year.

Click here for more information regarding the remaining upcoming events for Hispanic Heritage Month. 

Students learn transfer tips at Fall University Fair