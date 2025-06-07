Annual photography exhibit showcases student and alumni work at El Camino Schauerman Library

Students, faculty, staff and visitors alike are welcomed to view photography taken by students in one of many showcases held at El Camino College’s Schauerman Library this semester.

The Illuminated Perspectives Student and Alumni Photo Exhibition is an opportunity for students across all photography courses to display their projects, told in a series of photographs.

Alumni are also invited to join in displaying their images in the annual event. As a result of this exhibition, English professor Rhea Lewitzki focused part of her curriculum on the photographs themselves, where her students write poetry based upon a group of photos they choose.