The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Annual photography exhibit showcases student and alumni work at El Camino Schauerman Library

By Tina TalleyJune 7, 2025

Students, faculty, staff and visitors alike are welcomed to view photography taken by students in one of many showcases held at El Camino College’s Schauerman Library this semester.

The Illuminated Perspectives Student and Alumni Photo Exhibition is an opportunity for students across all photography courses to display their projects, told in a series of photographs.

Alumni are also invited to join in displaying their images in the annual event. As a result of this exhibition, English professor Rhea Lewitzki focused part of her curriculum on the photographs themselves, where her students write poetry based upon a group of photos they choose.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Analog photography in a digital age: An inside look into El Camino’s darkroom
Retiring faculty and staff share insights and stories from El Camino
CJ Arnold works to help student-athletes in all sports succeed at El Camino
Studio art major Nathalie Sumule (right), 20, contributes to a collaborative drawing activity during the Fine Arts Open House and student art show reception at the El Camino College Art Gallery on Friday, May 23. Sumule is currently enrolled in a 3D design class at ECC. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Annual student show returns to El Camino Art Gallery
Deaf student finds fulfillment and friendship on the badminton court at El Camino
El Camino College Spanish major Cinthya Duran Rodriguez, 54, waits for students that need tutoring with Spanish, at the ECC Languages Lab where she works as a Pass Mentor on Tuesday, May 20. (Daimel Garcia del Busto | The Union)
New Life, New Camino
More in Videos
El Camino celebrates 32nd Annual Athletics Hall of Fame inductees
Championships and walk-offs: El Camino utility hitter Savanna Kastigar talks all about softball
Behind the rigorous training of El Camino twin circus artists chasing Cirque du Soleil dreams
Jake Smith harmonizes politics and a passion for percussion
Twin Telepathy: Two brothers’ aim toward becoming public service workers
A quick dive: El Camino's Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness