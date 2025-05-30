Jake Smith harmonizes politics and a passion for percussion

With a tall, slim stature, one might think he’s a basketball player.

However, he can be found spending most of his time on the first floor of the Communications Building in meetings with the Associated Students Organization.

But once the weekend commences, melodic tunes spark from his fingers through the mallets he maneuvers on the marimba.

Jake Smith, 20, is a political science major at El Camino College. He plans to transfer to the University of California, Los Angeles during fall 2025 as a political science major.

He has been the commissioner of external Affairs for ASO since fall 2024 and is vice president of the Inter-Club Council.

While his involvements on campus display his passion for political science, his other passion is playing the marimba.

