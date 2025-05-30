The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Jake Smith harmonizes politics and a passion for percussion

Byline photo of Jamila Zaki
By Jamila ZakiMay 30, 2025

With a tall, slim stature, one might think he’s a basketball player.

However, he can be found spending most of his time on the first floor of the Communications Building in meetings with the Associated Students Organization.

But once the weekend commences, melodic tunes spark from his fingers through the mallets he maneuvers on the marimba.

Jake Smith, 20, is a political science major at El Camino College. He plans to transfer to the University of California, Los Angeles during fall 2025 as a political science major.

He has been the commissioner of external Affairs for ASO since fall 2024 and is vice president of the Inter-Club Council.

While his involvements on campus display his passion for political science, his other passion is playing the marimba.

Read the full story here.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Twin Telepathy: Two brothers’ aim toward becoming public service workers
Mayor Alejandro "Alex" Vargas holds a meeting gavel in the council chambers at the Hawthorne City Hall on Wednesday, April 16. Vargas is an adjunct physics professor at El Camino College and has served as the mayor of Hawthorne since November 2015. (Sydney Sakamoto | The Union)
Equations and elections: The story of Mayor Alex Vargas
Students study in a common area on the second floor of the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Wednesday, May 28. The space features high-rise tables, cushioned chairs and natural lighting. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)
A guide to the five best campus study spots
An Oreo milkshake stands on a table in front of the bright orange and yellow patio outside of the Oh My Burger restaurant Thursday, April 24. The restaurant started in 2011 and sells milkshakes costing between $7.50 and $9. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Five best milkshake spots within a 15-minute drive of El Camino College
A quick dive: El Camino's Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness
Digital Media and Communications Coordinator Paul Rosales, 37, is in charge of El Camino’s brand accounts across most social media platforms, from TikTok to LinkedIn, but also spearheads the college’s social media ambassador’s program. “I’m here to essentially reflect and to put a spotlight on and honor students here,” he said. (Erica Kusaba | The Union)
How El Camino's digital media and communications coordinator keeps authenticity at his core
More in Videos
Robotics Club builds creations and careers for students at El Camino
Game Development Club collaborates with Animation Guild and Computer Science Club
Physics and Civics: Mayor and El Camino professor splits time between city hall and the classroom
Spoken words shine at El Camino's 7th Annual Poetry Slam
Students discover careers at El Camino College's 25th Annual Job Fair
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College