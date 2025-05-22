Game Development Club collaborates with Animation Guild and Computer Science Club

Three student organizations at El Camino College are bridging the fields of animation, computer science and game development.

Club members and leaders of the Game Development Club, Computer Science Club and Animation Guild met Tuesday, May 6, in the west wing of the Schauerman Library’s basement.

Ri’chard McCray, Game Development Club president, and Alex Libby, Game Development Club activities director, shared how the meeting, which brought together three student organizations and fostered collaboration, came about.