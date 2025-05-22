The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Game Development Club collaborates with Animation Guild and Computer Science Club

Byline photo of Drex Carratala
By Drex CarratalaMay 22, 2025

Three student organizations at El Camino College are bridging the fields of animation, computer science and game development.

Club members and leaders of the Game Development Club, Computer Science Club and Animation Guild met Tuesday, May 6, in the west wing of the Schauerman Library’s basement.

Ri’chard McCray, Game Development Club president, and Alex Libby, Game Development Club activities director, shared how the meeting, which brought together three student organizations and fostered collaboration, came about.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Abi Francisco, interim athletic director and senior athletic trainer, waves back to student athletes at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, May 1. Francisco has worked at ECC for nearly 10 years. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Athletic trainer, interim director helps student athletes thrive
Electrical engineering major Benjamin Chun, 19, works on completing a robot based off the Karen Plankton robot character from the "Spongebob Squarepants" series during a Robotics Club meeting held on Friday, March 28, in the Industry and Technology Education Center. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Robotics Club transforms ideas into innovative, competitive creations
The El Camino College-shaped hedges bask in the sunlight near the Bookstore during spring break Tuesday, April 15. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
What's free at El Camino College
Physics and Civics: Mayor and El Camino professor splits time between city hall and the classroom
“Thunderbolts*,” released on Friday, May 2, is currently playing in theaters nationwide. The film is the 36th installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which started 17 years ago after the release of "Iron Man" on May 2, 2008. (Erica Lee | The Union)
'Thunderbolts*' hits the mark delivering its own story in a vast Marvel universe
El Camino College collaborative pianist Kenner Bailey (left) and ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef gather during their chorale class on Wednesday, April 2. Bailey and Nachef are set to retire at the end of the spring 2025 semester. Combined, they have worked at ECC for over five decades. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Leaving behind a legacy in the music program
More in Videos
Spoken words shine at El Camino's 7th Annual Poetry Slam
Students discover careers at El Camino College's 25th Annual Job Fair
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
Taste of Soul: El Camino explores cultural understanding through food
Black joy, Black art: Schauerman Library celebrates Black History at El Camino College