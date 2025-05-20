The student news site of El Camino College

What’s free at El Camino College

Nikki Yunker
By Nikki YunkerMay 20, 2025
The El Camino College-shaped hedges bask in the sunlight near the Bookstore during spring break Tuesday, April 15. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Free.

It’s about the 40th most frequently-used word in the English language.

The word also describes more than 20 resources and services available to students at El Camino College.

Nearly half, or 46.8%, of ECC students received some form of financial aid — including scholarships, grants and loans — during the 2023-24 academic year, according to data from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Data Mart.

From free food and clothes at the Basic Needs Center to technology loans from the libraries on campus, supportive resources may be found at ECC for nearly every situation.

Other resources at the college even give students the opportunity to learn how to sing, practice with musical instruments, play video games and make 3D prints — for free.

After paying the mandatory $26 health fee part of registration, students can also receive free counseling, chiropractic sessions, contraceptives, medical treatment and testing from Student Health Services on campus.

Click here to begin discovering the over 20 offerings and programs at ECC which are free to students. Some of the resources are even available to college employees and the public.

