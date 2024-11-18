From student to president: the rise of a cosmetology educator

Always fond of make-up and beauty, Charlene Brewer-Smith’s cosmetology journey began 30 years ago with the birth of her two daughters.

She never wanted others to do their hair or potentially mess it up. Brewer-Smith’s journey began by taking cosmetology classes at El Camino College at night.

While studying to become a cosmetologist at Los Angeles Trade Tech, Brewer-Smith met her mentor, Marilyn Maine, who encouraged her to become a professor.

“She pointed out certain students, she said you’re gonna teach, you’re gonna teach, and lo and behold, we all became teachers,” Brewer-Smith said.

Following her mentor’s advice, Brewer-Smith received her bachelor’s in organizational leadership at Biola University and her master’s degree in administration at Concordia University.

But before she would obtain her bachelor’s and her master’s, Brewer-Smith was a student at El Camino.

In the mid-90s, Brewer-Smith said ECC’s cosmetology program was in its infancy and not fully ironed out.

She later transferred to Los Angeles Trade Technical College, where she obtained her cosmetology license.

Years later, during the fall semester of 2023, Brewer-Smith became ECC’s first African-American Academic Senate president in school history, replacing Darcie McClelland after her peers selected her for the role. That role entails facilitating meetings and creating agendas.

Maria Garcia, the Extended Opportunity Programs & Services counselor and vice president of communications and logistics said Brewer-Smith has plenty of heart.

“I think she’s someone who listens very well and takes people’s input and really tries to make sure that everybody has a voice,” Garcia said.

Prior to becoming a cosmetologist and the Academic Senate president, Brewer-Smith managed three different restaurants.

She managed One Potato Two, Arby’s and Mrs. Fields Cookies in her early 20s.

Brewer-Smith later married and had her first child.

Needing extra money for expenses, she became a bus driver for the Los Angeles Unified School District at 25 years old, a job she enjoyed. As a school district employee, her job allowed her to take holidays off and spend time with her children.

“My husband, he had the money to pay for the rent and everything, but after the rent and all the bills were paid there was no money,” Brewer-Smith said. “I figured you’d just be working when kids were in school.”

But it wasn’t how she envisioned it.

“It turned out an all-day job doing you know you do your pick up in the morning, you drop the kids off to school, you have a break in the middle of the day and then you have to pick them up and then if you want more money, then you do a late bus,” she said.

She discovered her teaching gift, realizing it was fulfilling and now teaches cosmetology as a professor.

“When you see them [students] blossom and you see them get their license, it makes you feel good,” Brewer-Smith said.

Olivia Maes, a 20-year-old cosmetology major, said if students don’t understand something, Brewer-Smith is very specific with the details.

“[She] helps us to know things by the book, make sure that we understand all the concepts and that if we don’t, that she can give us the best resources to find it,” Maes said.

The cosmetology major added that Brewer Smith is very straightforward.

“She doesn’t mess – around she’ll give you all the answers you need,” Maes added.

Lucy Dallavo, 22, a cosmetology major, echoed a similar point.

“She’s to the point, she’s very knowledgeable and she’s worked in the industry for a long time,” Dallavo said.

Cosmetology major Ashley Labayen, 34, said in Brewer-Smith’s advanced cosmetology class, students can work on clients.

“Working with like people that you don’t know, she helps us be comfortable with that,” Labayen said.

Additionally, the cosmetology professor helps prepare her students for the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology exam.

“When they get to advanced cosmetology, it’s like the last time they are going to get certain parts of the course, so basically what I do is I bring the clarity to whatever they didn’t really get in freshman,” Brewer-Smith said.

“People who even come and have gotten their license, have came back and said those really helped,” Labayen said.

Brewer-Smith feels passionate about her students’ success and believes they will make their way through the cosmetology field.

“They might not be perfect, but they will definitely get in there and be like, ‘ok I know how to do that,’” Brewer-Smith said.