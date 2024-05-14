‘Lost Girl’ takes audience on an adventure of hope, love, magic and growing up

“Grow up, Wendy, and move on” was one of the main themes communicated to the audience at the “Lost Girl” opening night at the Campus Theatre on Friday, May 10.

“Lost Girl,” a play written by Kimberly Belflower, is a contemporary take on the classic story of Peter Pan, following the life of Wendy Darling after her adventure with Peter.

Theater professor and director of the play, Nathan Singh, said he hopes the audience will “see a story that they know and love in a very different way.”

“We often think about Wendy in the context of a 13-year-old and then when she was an old woman,” he said. “But we don’t know what it’s like in the years following after Neverland, so I’m really excited for audiences to walk out finding a new perspective.”

The play opens with Wendy, played by fashion major Victoria Downing, in the nursery thinking about the time she first met Peter and the kiss they shared.

Wendy is accompanied by three other characters that represent her different personalities: Wendy A (Annora), Wendy B (Bianca) and Wendy C (Cassie) who are also thinking about Peter’s kiss.

Wendy goes back-and-forth over the course of five years, still thinking about her kiss from Peter and not wanting anything to do with society unless Peter is in it.

The nursery is the entire setting of the play.

Scenic designer Kylie Baumbusch, 32, had the task of honoring the iconic setting while bringing a modern twist with rockstar posters and props that give nods to Neverland, including the Jolly Roger and a skull.

“The Walt Disney 1953 animated classic was the inspiration for the set design,” Baumbusch said.

In the middle of the play, audiences erupted with laughter thanks to comedic humor from the Lost Boys: Slightly, Nibs, Curly and Toodles, played by Dean Castro, Cruz Ochoa, Andres Diaz and Evan Martin respectively.

“The slight humor with her friends the ‘Lost Boys,’ I thought it was pretty good and I think the audience liked it too,” audience member Jadia Hail said.

“Lost Girl” ended in a tearjerker and left the audience feeling hopeful, learning that break-ups are OK because there’s always more to come.

Singh said he hopes the audience walks away “feeling seen in their own experiences with heartbreak, healing, moving on and love.”

“You’re in for a bit of a tearjerker,” Hail said. “If you’re not emotional like me, then you’ll still find it very fun.”

Robby Fournell, 20, theater arts major, said he would recommend the play.

“If you’re a high schooler, this is a good introduction theater play, and it’s a very dream scenario, coming-of-age story. It really touches on a classic on Peter but really in a modern setting,” he said.

El Camino graduate Cristina Roche, 22, also loved the play.

“I like the transitions, the acting is very good, the story is lovely,” she said. “We love a female protagonist taking back what she wanted. It has a lot of heart, it’s funny, but also very sentimental.”