Paw-sitive experiences: Therapy dogs plus pal help students press pause

By Joshua FloresMarch 19, 2024
Blizzard (left), a Tiberian terrier, and Volcano, a Havanese, lay next to each other during the “Paws-itive Connections” therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

A furry feline friend joined therapy dogs as they sniffed their way back to campus on Wednesday, March 13, to help students relax, destress and find comfort outside the Student Health Center.

Jabrie Gordon, pet handler for Paws-to-Share, brought River Rocket to campus for the first time, making him the first cat to be part of a therapy dog session at El Camino College.

River Rocket, a domestic short-haired cat, looks at the camera during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

“He loves getting pets from people… he’s pretty social as a cat when it comes to human beings,” Gordon said. “I love talking to the people that want to come pet him, conversation has been nice, everyone has been nice.”

“Paw-sitive Connections: De-Stress with Therapy Dogs” is a series hosted by Student Health Services and Active Minds Club every semester, inviting people from Paws-To-Share to bring their dogs to campus for students to pet and interact with.

Students play and interact with therapy dogs during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Paws-to-Share is an organization that seeks to bring people and pets together through visits to elderly people, college campuses and K-12 schools.

Wednesday’s session featured four dogs: Blizzard, Cosmo, Twosday and Volcano. This time, the dogs were accompanied by River Rocket, a grey, short-haired cat.

Students sat down at the Health Center Circle on Wednesday and gathered around the dogs and their owners, petting the dogs and conversing with one another.

Cosmo the miniature pinscher receives pets from attendees during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

“This is one of our favorite campuses to go to,” Jamie Burton, pet handler for Paws-to-Share, said. “Animals are very healing and soothing, they can save people’s lives…one of the girls here today was like: ‘Oh I had a migraine when I got here,’ and it’s gone already cause she was playing with the dogs.”

Burton has been with Paws-to-Share for a year and a half and is the owner of her two rescue dogs, Cosmo and Twosday.

Twosday the pug mix lounges around during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

“The students build a bond with the particular dogs…two weeks ago was [Twosday’s] birthday and one of the students from here and a couple from Cerritos, they remembered it was her birthday from last year when they saw her… so that’s special for everybody, I think,” Burton said.

Students also petted and interacted with River Rocket.

“My cat is my ESA [Emotional Support Animal], I have mental health issues as well so I think it’s very important and [animals] do help a lot,” Gordon said. “If I’m really upset or crying or really down, he’ll notice and he’ll come up to me and sit on my lap. He’ll make me pet him…and he makes me feel better that way.”

Active Minds and Student Health Services will continue working with Paws-to-Share to return to campus two more times this semester.

Chris Campbell, advanced practice registered nurse at El Camino College, pets Blizzard the Tiberian terrier during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Lina Berrio, registered nurse and co-advisor for Active Minds, said the therapy dogs are students’ most popular request.

Berrio said Active Minds is empowering students to understand that they can comfortably talk about mental health and ask for help if they need it.

Students play and interact with therapy dogs during the "Paws-itive Connections" therapy dog session at the Health Center Circle at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

“It brings a community together of people who love animals…being able to just conversate and have like a collaborative enjoyment of animals, I think helps people decompress from, you know, life,” she said.

Upcoming therapy dog sessions:

April 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., @ Health Center Circle

May 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., @ Health Center Circle
