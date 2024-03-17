‘Merrily We Roll Along’ takes audiences on a musical ride of fading friendships and promises kept and lost

A single light bulb illuminates the dark Campus Theatre, where the vibrantly dressed ensemble glides across the stage. Their shadows and rhythmic movements reflect a tale of heartbreak, companionship, lust and envy against a brick wall backdrop.

A successful composer stuck in memories of the past. A talented lyricist wrestling with stardom. A creative writer lost in addiction.

Three pinky fingers, entwined in a lifelong promise, serve as the heartstrings that weave through El Camino College’s spring musical, “Merrily We Roll Along,” which premiered on Friday, March 8.

The show highlights the value of friendship and following your dreams, themes director Daniel Nakawatase wants to convey.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Merrily We Roll Along” took to the Broadway stage in 1981 as a notorious flop because of its confusing structure and abnormal costuming, according to the New York Theatre Guide.

Regardless, the show won a Tony Award in 1981 for “Best Original Score” and returned to Broadway in 2023 with actors Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

Set in New York City from 1957 to 1976, “Merrily We Roll Along” unfolds with the lives of three friends and the death of their friendship, told in reverse. As their stories progress, the strength of a pinky swear is challenged by the inevitable drift of friendships.

Franklin “Frank” Shepard, Mary Flynn and Charley Kringas met by crossing paths on the roof of their apartment complex one evening. Through age and success, however, their friendship slowly began to wane.

The musical progresses through the eyes of multiple characters but primarily follows Frank, a composer turned Hollywood producer, as he navigates fatherhood, friendships and his career.

Frank’s entertainment success strains his bond with Charley, who values authenticity over fame and fortune, while Mary struggles with her unspoken love for Frank, which is unreciprocated.

The lead role of Mary is double cast, played by applied music students Kayla Steffanson, 20, and Alexa De La Peña, 25. Frank is played by Ryan Kann, 33, and Charley is played by musical theater major Wyatt Calderon, 20.

The musical’s third performance on Sunday, March 10, was warmly received, prompting the audience of about 50 people to burst into cheers and a standing ovation as the show concluded.

Nakawatase, who is also an adjunct theater professor, hoped the audience would connect with the story.

“It was important to me that we told a clear story, that the characters were identifiable, and that the audience understands and enjoys it,” he said.

Theater major Eric Lazaro, 22, attended the musical with his two friends.

“I loved it and I love to support [the actors],” Lazaro said.

His friend, psychology major Kelly La Brecque said, “I thought it [the show] was fantastic, I loved it.”

There were many standout performers, including Calderon, who drew multiple laughs throughout his performance.

“There’s a lot of talent on that stage, everyone worked super hard and you can see it,” Calderon said.

De La Peña said she hopes the audience won’t just appreciate the actors’ hard work, but that their characters will resonate with others.

“When Mary’s younger, she’s hopeful for the future and dreaming big,” De La Peña said. “The success that she dreamed about happened but she’s still not happy; so those feelings of nostalgia and losing touch with people that you thought would stay in your life could resonate with people.”

Glistening starry lights scattered along the brick backdrop, costumes featuring sequins and floral prints and timeless themes of friendships make El Camino’s “Merrily We Roll Along” unforgettable.

“I hope everyone comes away feeling hopeful about their relationships in life and dreams that they currently have or ones they may have given up on,” Nakawatase said.

Performances will continue throughout March at the Campus Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts ticket office outside the Marsee Auditorium, or on their website. Tickets are $25 and $15 with a valid student ID.

Upcoming shows:

March 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.

March 24 at 3 p.m.