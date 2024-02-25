The student news site of El Camino College

Feast of unity: Soul food and Black-owned businesses bring people together

By Olivia SulliventFebruary 25, 2024
Leanna Cooper, owner of Colors Make Me Happy LLC, showcases one of her products–an “affirmation mirror”– at her booth during the “Mini Black Market Flea” in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Tangy soul food aromas weave through the air, blending with laughter and community conversation.

Vibrant booths decorated with pink and gold balloons and flashing LED lights welcome customers, displaying the heart and hustle behind Black-owned businesses.

With more than 300 attendees, the atmosphere at “Taste of Soul” and “Mini Black Market Flea” was brimming with cheer and support, highlighting the campus’ commitment to celebrating and embracing diversity.

El Camino College hosted the events in the East Dining Room on Feb. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. in celebration of Black History Month.

The 16th annual “Taste of Soul” event offered a communal luncheon of soul food from Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that provides catering services for every “Taste of Soul” event.

Soul food is a flavorful cuisine steeped in Southern tradition. Originating from African American culture, its comforting cooking style features dishes including fried chicken, collard greens and cornbread.

For the first time, the event also featured a “Mini Black Market Flea,” connecting the community with seven local Black-owned businesses and educational and childcare resources.

Wiley Wilson Jr, student services specialist and chair of the Black History Month planning committee, helped organize the event’s return after a five-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[The event] brings a sense of awareness and education and the biggest thing: exposure,” he said.

The Black-owned businesses come from Inglewood, Compton and other cities across the South Bay. Many of the businesses have family connections to El Camino.

Francia Telesford, 39, founded Gracelamp Wellness, a business dedicated to “empowering mothers” and providing them with self-care and mental wellness resources.

Francia Telesford, 39, is the founder of Gracelamp Wellness, a business dedicated to ensure mental wellness and self-care for mothers. Telesford displayed several handmade varieties of body butter, soaps and wellness gift boxes at her booth as part of the “Mini Black Market Flea” in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)

Telesford sold self-care gift boxes at the event, inspired to help mothers after her personal journey with postpartum anxiety.

Each wellness box contained whipped body butter, aromatic soap and a journal with an uplifting affirmation message written on the cover.

“For Black businesses, we don’t get as much support as other businesses do,” Telesford said. “It’s really important to support Black businesses and all the different talents that we have and offer.”

At the event was also a Planned Parenthood booth. Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit healthcare organization that offers a variety of services and resources, including STD testing, contraception and sex education.

Vanessa Barnes, 28, a community health worker for Planned Parenthood, and Sunni Johnson, 24, a health promoter for Planned Parenthood, shared resources for topics including prenatal care and breast health.

Vanessa Barnes, a community health worker for Planned Parenthood, and Sunni Johnson, a health promoter for Planned Parenthood, passed out flyers promoting workshops about eviction, prenatal care and other topics during the “Mini Black Market Flea” on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that offers several healthcare services, ranging from STD testing to sex education. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

At their booth, Barnes and Sunni also promoted workshops on legal aid for eviction and unlawful detainers.

They said they want to make it known, especially to minority groups, that there’s health care available to them.

“Everybody deserves to be celebrated and represented,” Johnson said.

The Planned Parenthood booth drew attention, with one student opposing it.

Psychology major Rosbi Barrera, 26, felt uncomfortable about the booth’s presence because of his pro-life beliefs, but said that he wouldn’t let it affect his attendance at future events.

Despite his views, “representation of African American culture feels good,” Barrera said. “We should have more events like this.”

Following the luncheon, 20-year-old business major Rayshawn Reed freestyle danced in front of the attendees.

Off the dance floor, Reed also believes that representation is important.

“People know February is Black History Month, but they don’t know the backstory,” Reed said. “That’s why [the event] is important though because people talk about it.”

Faculty librarian Janet Garcia said it was important for these events to occur at the college.

“It’s important to celebrate events like Black History Month here on campus because it’ll give everyone a sense of community,” she said.

Wilson said the purpose of the events was to bring people of all backgrounds together and to celebrate Black history and culture with the community.

“It’s such a powerful month and I’m honored that I’ve been chosen to help us celebrate it,” Wilson said. “It’s a month of celebration of everything that we have succeeded in, that we have survived in, and thrived in.”

Wiley Wilson Jr., chair of the Black History Month planning committee and student services specialist, poses outside the East Dining Room on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Wilson helped organize the event’s return after a five-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ethan Cohen | The Union).
