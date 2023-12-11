The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Aquatic feats and brotherly beats: Student overcomes back injury with swimming, photography and music

By Olivia SulliventDecember 11, 2023
Justin+Rash+wears+the+%E2%80%9CLet%E2%80%99s+Be+Friends%E2%80%9D+tour+merch+hoodie%2C+from+his+musician+brothers+recent+tour%2C+while+standing+on+a+beach+he+considers+one+of+his+favorite+spots+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov+8.+Aside+from+being+an+El+Camino+student+and+swimmer%2C+Justin+Rash+also+does+videography+for+his+brothers+shows.+%28Olivia+Sullivent+%7C+The+Union%29
Justin Rash wears the “Let’s Be Friends” tour merch hoodie, from his musician brother’s recent tour, while standing on a beach he considers one of his favorite spots on Wednesday, Nov 8. Aside from being an El Camino student and swimmer, Justin Rash also does videography for his brother’s shows. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)

The lights slowly rise.

The stage is illuminated.

The anticipation is tangible.

As the opening notes reverberate through the speakers, the crowd’s cheers erupt into a symphony of chants; reaching a crescendo that echoes through the venue.

Backstage, with each click of his camera, El Camino College student Justin Rash preserves the captivating moment as his brother performs live on stage in front of hundreds of fans.

The 19-year-old, 6 foot 3 photographer is also a swimmer. Known for his speed and agility in the pool, Rash has earned his position as top 10 and top 20 in numerous events.

Among his athletic achievements in the sports, Rash was part of the El Camino College Men’s Swimming and Diving Team that finished third in the 200 free relay category at the 2023 South Coast Conference Championships.

His time of 1:27.89 is the third fastest in the college’s history.

Sophomore and member of the swim and dive team at ECC, Justin Rash, has been in the top 10 and top 20 for various swim events during his time on the team and has put a lot of his passion into swimming along with supporting his brother's music career. (Isabelle Ibarra| The Union)
Sophomore and member of the swim and dive team at El Camino College Justin Rash, seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 6, has been in the top 10 and top 20 for various swim events during his time on the team and has put a lot of his passion into swimming along with supporting his brother's music career. (Isabelle Ibarra| The Union)

Rash, a philosophy major, didn’t plan to become a swimmer until he suffered a serious back injury.

“I was running on the beach and felt a little click in my back, and I fell over,” Rash said. “I couldn’t move my lower body.”

After x-rays and MRIs, Rash found he had fractured his L4 L5 vertebrae.

The injury forced him to choose a non-impact sport, leading him to discover swimming. He quickly developed a passion.

“I just fell in love with it,” Rash explained, “There’s no distractions. You put your head in the water, and you can’t really hear anything. It’s really calming.”

El Camino College sophomore and member of the swim and dive team, Justin Rash, takes a break before continuing his laps during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Isabelle Ibarra| The Union)
El Camino College sophomore and member of the swim and dive team, Justin Rash, takes a break before continuing his laps during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Isabelle Ibarra| The Union)

Outside the water, Rash takes on a different role: lending his creative talents to his brother’s rising music career.

His brother, Sammy Rash, 20, has opened for well-known bands such as Fitz and the Tantrums and has 1.5 million monthly listeners on several streaming platforms.

More recently, Sammy Rash headlined his own tour, “Let’s Be Friends,” from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3.

The South Bay brothers toured the country putting on eight shows, with Sammy Rash performing live and Justin Rash taking videos of the concerts and selling the merch they designed together.

“It’s so cool to be able to experience the whole thing with [Justin],” Sammy Rash said.

Justin Rash wearing the “Let’s be Friends” tour merch hoodie on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Justin Rash in front of his favorite spot, the ocean, on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023 (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)

The brothers travel with the rest of the crew consisting of Soowan An, Will Perryman, Emily DeKoster, Menelik Goodwill and Halley Stover.

DeKoster, 24, was the photographer for the fall tour. She discovered Sammy Rash in June of 2021 through his song “summer&cigarettes,” and he quickly became her favorite artist.

When given the chance to photograph his February 2023 New York show, she jumped at the opportunity.

“Having him want me to take photos was such a huge honor, I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity,” DeKoster said.

Dekoster said it’s rare to have your family member on tour with you, so seeing Sammy Rash and Justin Rash doing this together was incredibly special.

Perryman, 29, is the DJ and keyboardist for Sammy Rash. Perryman has been with the brothers since the initial stages of Sammy Rash’s career.

Having performed alongside Sammy Rash since May 2022, Perryman noted how amazing it has been to see the progression of Sammy Rash’s career and talent, and how impactful that must be for his brother, Justin Rash.

“I think for Justin, it’s kind of gotta be this crazy feeling from seeing his brother be this kid who barely sang at all to being on stage in front of sometimes thousands of people,” Perryman said. “Justin truly believes in Sammy, which I think is really cool to see.”

The crew enjoys each experience together, whether they’re exploring new cities, cold plunging in nature’s waters before shows, or indulging in acai bowls at each stop. They treat each other like family.

From left to right, Menelik Goodwill, Soowan An, Halley Stover, Sammy Rash, Will Perryman, Emily DeKoster, and Justin Rash posing with fans at the San Francisco, California show on Oct 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Emily DeKoster)
Front row from left to right, Menelik Goodwill, Soowan An, Halley Stover, Sammy Rash, Will Perryman, Emily DeKoster and Justin Rash pose with fans at the San Francisco, California show on Tuesday, Oct 3. (Photo courtesy of Emily DeKoster)

Even with all the fun, being a college student on tour had its challenges.

“There were many days where we’d have a show on the tour, and I have to head to the airport after because I have a class at 9:45 that I have to get to,” Justin Rash said.

His schedule is hectic but he enjoys what he does.

“I don’t really have time to breathe outside of working, athletics and what I do for Sammy but it’s all about priorities and values you have in your life and that’s just what I choose to prioritize,” Justin Rash said.

To this, Sammy Rash has words of advice for his brother.

“People are gonna judge you in whatever you do, it just matters what you’re [going to] do [will] make yourself happy with your decisions,” he said. “Just follow your dreams.”
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Dancer and student, Rayshawn Reed dances hip-hop alongside other students at the San Pedro Dance Academy on Sunday, Nov. 5. Reed is also an El Camino business major, aspiring entrepreneur, and founding member of his dance club, Rising Stars. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Rising to his own rhythm: Student dancer reaches for the stars
El Camino College Trustee Brett Roberts takes a moment to show his respects to the city of Inglewood at a mural in front of Antojitos Martin on Oct. 13. Roberts represents Inglewood and Ladera Heights in his Area Seat One position on the Board of Trustees. (Khoury Williams | Warrior Life)
An El Camino trustee's dedication to 'The City of Champions'
El Camino College art curator Dulce Stein prepares decorations inside the Art Gallery on Monday, Oct. 30. (Ruddy Lopez | The Union)
From crayons to curator: Student senator uses art to educate and engage
The Concert Choir rehearses at the Marsee Auditorium before their holiday concert with the ECC Chorale and Womens Chorus on Friday, Dec. 1. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino celebrates the start of December with Holiday Choral Extravaganza
The Miracle Worker director Nathan Singh, center, poses with actors from the play on Friday, Dec. 1. Andres Diaz, left, plays Perry and Xiomara Penado plays Helen Keller. (Emily Gomez | The Union)
See, hear and speak: Final play of the fall season tells the story of Helen Keller
Sabrina Mar poses in the workshop where the woodwork projects made by El Camino students are created on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
From home improvement to self improvement: El Camino woodworking classes inspire TV producer

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in