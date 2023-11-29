On campus powwow shows anyone they can embrace their culture

A single feather.

Kat Warren wore it behind her head while she dressed up in traditional regalia, a type of outfit that is worn by Native Americans.

She made the dress “an hour before a powwow,” Warren said jokingly.

A powwow is a Native American gathering where the participants are garbed in elaborate ceremonial dresses and perform a dance.

But when she mentioned the feather, she got emotional.

It was given to her by a relative who passed away, she said.

“When you see people in regalia, it’s not a costume but a physical representation of who I am,” Warren said.

Warren is a member of the Wildhorse Native American Association, a local intertribal powwow drum group.

The group aims to give urban Native American youth in Los Angeles a chance to learn more and embrace their cultural traditions.

The group provided singing, dancing and food at the powwow in the Social Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Another member of the group, Tso Yanez, was wearing an array of colors on his outfit with multiple feathers behind him and behind his head.

Yanez said each feather represented something very meaningful to him. He also mentioned how he made his whole outfit by hand.

Both Warren and Yanez said they live to represent their Native American culture.

Yanez said he is very grateful to be where he is today because, at a young age, he thought he’d rather be a gang member instead of embracing his Native American roots.

Yanez made the regalia he wore during the powwow which took many hours to complete.

“The outfit you see before me is really a visual representation of what I just told you,” Yanez said.

He was speaking about the significant moments that occurred in his life and culture.

The powwow was one of the many events lined up to celebrate Native American Heritage Month at El Camino.

Singer Jorge Lchuga performed during the event.

“We want to teach people to be open-minded about their culture,” Yanez said. “You have students who don’t know how to embrace their culture and where their tribes come from.”

Both Yanez and Warren grew up in Native American families, but they also had a different journey in how they embraced their family history.

“It’s time to be a part of history, by actively teaching,” Warren said.

During the performance, Lchuga sang a “Northern” type of song where the emphasis is on the high part of the vocal range.

“I have loved singing my whole life,” Lchuga said.

Social Justice Center coordinator Monica Delgado was in charge of the event.

“I’m so happy that all of these people came, this event is to help students who are a part of these heritages and to help them feel celebrated,” Delgado said.

As the event ended, the group then took questions from the audience who had specific questions about the Native American way of life.