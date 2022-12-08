Waiting for the shoe to drop: sneaker culture at El Camino

Sports and entertainment journalist Nick Hamilton poses with his blue sneakers that match his jacket. Hamilton was introduced to the sneaker culture when his father gave him his first pair of Jordans. “I don’t follow trends, I set trends,” Hamilton said. (Khallid Muhsin | The Union)

Although not well known for its sneaker culture, students and employees at El Camino College wear sneakers for fashion and comfort.

Now being back on campus for a year after El Camino switched to online-only instruction, students have shown off a variety of sneakers, such as Jordans, New Balance 550s and Nike Dunks, among many others.

People who wear sneakers that match their outfits show how sneaker culture has grown by a variety of people showing off what they have on their feet.

Most students that The Union surveyed on campus wear High-top sneakers and hardly any students wear Mid- or Low-top sneakers.

Most of the students surveyed who wear High-top sneakers have high fashion to put behind their sneakers and the rest of the students who wear Mid- or Low-top sneakers wear casual clothes with their sneakers.

Counselor Christopher Hurd was introduced to sneaker culture by a family member who was given free sneakers when he played basketball in college. Hurd started collecting sneakers toward the end of high school to match his clothes.

“I mainly wear Jordans, but I wear my sneakers for mostly comfort than fashion even though I like to look good,” Hurd said. “There can’t be too many sneakers at a certain point in time, but I have not gotten there yet.”

When Hurd got a job, he started to purchase rare and exotic sneakers. Since high school, Hurd has collected so many sneakers they touch the ceiling.

Sports entertainment journalist Nick Hamilton was birthed into sneaker culture by his dad when he bought him his first pair of Jordans. Ever since then, he became passionate to start a collection of his own.

Hamilton mainly wears Jordans, but he often mixes up his style and wears other sneakers including Kobes and LeBrons. People have wondered why Hamilton buys a wide variety of sneakers. Hamilton said he likes the combination of being fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

“Ever since I got my first pair of Jordans, I’ve been in love,” Hamilton said. “I don’t follow trends, I set trends.”

Engineering major Kale Nilsen originally got into sneaker culture because he saw his favorite hip-hop rappers wearing intriguing sneakers, which inspired him to get similar sneakers to look fresh and presentable.

Nilsen wears Jordans, New Balance 550s and Yeezys to be fashionable.

“I’ve been into collecting sneakers for four to five years,” Nilsen said. “Since I’ve been into collecting sneakers, I have more embraced the culture I’m in and have seen how big sneaker culture has blown up in my face.”

Music major Allan Mazariegos has been into sneaker culture for a couple of years and has made a collection. Mazariegos is a former reseller and started buying sneakers for himself.

“I wear sneakers for fashion,” Mazariegos said. “But I also like the comfort because you can’t like something without it being comfortable.”

Sneaker culture is bigger than ever at El Camino, from students previously wearing regular shoes to students and employees accounting for their sneakers when choosing between fashion and comfortability.

Being a Sneakerhead does require a lot of effort, time and money, but it’s a serious passion that has developed since in-person classes have returned to campus.

Not everyone on campus is a sneakerhead, but a selection of students surveyed on campus–and even some employees–are sneaker collectors.