Dia de los muertos Art exhibit to be hosted at the El Camino Art Gallery

An ‘ofrenda’ or offering display currently on display at the El Camino College Library, taken on Oct. 7. Students and staff members were encouraged to provide personal photos and art pieces to include in the display. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

In honor of Dia de Los Muertos, an art showcase entitled “Aqui y Alla y Mas” featuring a mural by artist Zak Perez will be held at the El Camino College Art Gallery, with the premier opening set for Monday, Oct. 10.

Head organizers for the event Dulce Stein, Mary Clarke-Camargo, and Juan Varela said the organization Centro Cultural Oaxaca partnered with the El Camino Art Gallery to host the planned show.

Stein had nothing but praise for the event and highlighted the show’s initiatives to collaborate with student artists.

“On the one hand, it is very exciting to have a club that will be organizing art exhibits and collaborations with students,” Stein said.

Beyond the featured art, attendees to the Art Gallery event are encouraged to check out a traditional altar that will be on display. The altar is dedicated to deceased ancestors as a way to pay tribute.

While the gallery is set to open on Monday, Oct. 10 the student public reception event is set to take place on October 11.

An open-to-the-public reception will also be held on Oct. 15.

The public reception will feature a presentation by Miriam Quezada accompanied by Hector Marquez on guitar as well as live mural painting videos by Perez. Centro Cultural Oaxaca will also host a fashion show during the event.

A variety of events are scheduled to take place at the gallery this October, with the artwork on display serving as a focal point for this. Some of the events planned for this month will be workshops for students.

Matt Sedillo will provide a poetry master’s course on Oct.18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Likewise, Rosa Ortega will provide workshops on how to create Dia de Los Muertos-themed crafts such as catrinas and sugar skulls.

All of the planned festivities will culminate in a Dia De Los Muertos celebration on November 6.

Admission to the art gallery and related events such as “Aqui y Alla y mas” is free.