Chanteuse, songwriter and accordionist Jessica Fichot to perform at Campus Theatre

Los Angeles-based musician Jessica Fichot and her band, the Quartet, will be visiting campus to perform a variety of musical styles based on her upbringing, culture and traditions on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre.

Director for the Center of the Arts Rick Christophersen said Fichot was originally scheduled to perform in March of 2020 but due to the pandemic and campus shutting down her performance was canceled.

“Our goal was to bring back those artists that we had to cancel because of our closure due to COVID,” Christophersen said.

In 2019, Christophersen attended the Western Arts Alliance, an annual conference that focuses on showcasing different performances of artists. Fichot and her group were one of the featured performers at the conference.

“I thought [Fichot] was a really good fit,” Christophersen said.

The performance will have a wide array of instrumental representation. Fichot will be singing music arranged and composed by the musician herself. Songs will have a nice blend of languages like French, Chinese, Italian and more.

With a blend of different cultures and approachable music, Christopherson thinks Fichot will be received well by the student body.

“I think it’s appealing to our vocal students or instrumental students,” Christophersen said. “Anyone who generally likes music or wants to write music.”

Tickets are available now on the El Camino College Center of the Arts website at $26 for non-students and $10 for students with an El Camino College student I.D. Students can purchase up to two tickets at their discounted rate.

Audience members will have to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre.