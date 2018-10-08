Screening of ‘The Debut’ coming soon

An independent Filipino-American film will be screened at El Camino College for Filipino cultural month on Thursday, Oct. 25.

The Student Equity Advisory Council (SEAC) and Scene One Film Club are partnering to show “The Debut” at the East Dining Room.

“The Debut was the first nationally distributed Filipino-American directed film and based film in the entire U.S.,” Chase Tarascio, 22, president of Scene One Film Club said.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. and will start with a documentary about the making of “The Debut” before the feature presentation.

No entrance fee has been confirmed yet but it will be open to the public and food will be available.

“I know there is going to be a food truck or some sort of concessions,” Tarascio said.

Cabinet and volunteer members of Scene One Film Club will be, “ushering, manning the door, (and) making sure people are seated,” Tarascio said.

SEAC contacted the Scene One Film Club to co-sponsor the event.

“We took a vote on it, the cabinet did and we decided it would be such a great opportunity for us to partake in,” Tarascio said.