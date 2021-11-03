‘Songs we’re obsessed with’: Quarantunes edition 21

Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the fourth playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Songs we’re obsessed with’, which is a compilation of songs that The Union staff are currently listening to on loop or artists that we can’t get enough of.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Succession” by Nicholas Britell

“Texas Sun” by Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

“Cold Little Heart” by Michael Kiwanuka

“Mississippi Goddam” by Nina Simone

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free” by Nina Simone

“Penny Rabbit and Summer Bear” by Kishi Bashi

“Main Title” by Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

“Fireworks” by First Aid Kit

“Family Ties” by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“2 minus 1” by Seventeen

“Pennyroyal Tea” by Nirvana

“Everlong” by Foo Fighters

“Intruder” by Peter Gabriel

“Blade Runner Blues” by Vangelis

“Wait for Me” by Vangelis

“Re: Stacks” by Bon Iver

“Acalanto” by Luedji Luna

“Doctor Who Theme” by Ron Grainer

“Last Resort” by Eagles

“Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“Closer” by Goapele

“Summer Madness” by Kool and the Gang

“Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke

“Lovin’ Me” by Kid Cudi, Phoebe Bridgers

“Face Off” by Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, King iso and Dwayne Johnson

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Counting Crows

“Ocean Eyes (Blackbear Remix)” by Billie Eilish