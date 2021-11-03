Fourth annual pumpkin decorating contest winners announced

The Veterans Services Program at El Camino College announced the winners of its fourth annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest.

The winners were announced on Nov. 1, and the pumpkin decorating contest featured 17 submissions from students, faculty and staff.

“We thought it went great,” Nina Bailey, student services specialist at the Veterans Services Program and coordinator of this year’s event told The Union. “There was really good participation, and 235 people voted.”

Pumpkins were on display in the Student Services Building, and the campus community voted for their favorites between Oct. 25 and 28.

The winners for this year are the following:

First place award: Ricky Gonzalez for his creative version of the character “Winnie-the-Pooh” falling into a pumpkin honey pot.

Second place award: Wendy Lozano from El Camino’s Student Equity Program. Her “Haunted Ride” featured a creepy carnival carousel abandoned by all except for a menacing skeletal octopus that stared out from atop the canopy.

Third place award: The Warrior Welcome Center won third place for “Snow White’s Witch”, featuring the Witch from the Disney film “Snow White”.

Honorable Mention: From the President’s Office, Rose Mahowald’s “Slinky Dog” pumpkin, featuring the character from the renowned movie “Toy Story”.

Ricky Gonzalez’s Winnie the Pooh pumpkin was also selected by El Camino Superintendent/President Brenda Thames to receive the President’s Choice Award.

The winners received tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm and Aquarium of the Pacific, a new Dell Laptop with Microsoft 360 and a year of tech support and a Starbucks gift card.

Winners can call the Veteran Services Program Office at 310-660-3486 to pick up their prizes and pumpkins.