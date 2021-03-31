‘Remote tropical vacation’: Quarantunes edition 14

Over one year ago, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the third spring 2021 newsletter playlist, we decided on the theme of ‘Remote tropical vacation’ to celebrate spring break, which will be from April 10-16. Although most of us will be taking our breaks from home and opting out of travel due to COVID-19, these songs will still set that spring break mood.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Toes” by Zac Brown Band

“Selfish Love” by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez

“MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J. Rey Soul

“Sweat” by Inner Circle

“Hawaii Five-O” by The Ventures

“Blue Hawaii” by Elvis Presley

“Yellow Bird” by Arthur Lyman

“The Enchanted Sea” by Martin Denny

“Tropicando” by Les Baxter and 101 Strings Orchestra

“It’s Five o-Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

“Sunday Best” by Surfaces

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae