‘Spring and Sunshine’: Quarantunes edition 13

Over one year ago, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.

The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.

For the second spring 2021 newsletter playlist, we decided on the theme of ‘Spring and Sunshine’ to celebrate the beginning of the season on March 20 with some warm and upbeat songs to promote good vibes.

Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.

Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:

“Enjoy Right Now, Today” by Tyler, The Creator

“Suddenly it’s Spring” by Stan Getz

“La vie en rose” by Louis Armstrong

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

“April in Paris” by Billie Holiday

“Sunshine of Your Love” by Cream

“You are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder

“Hello Sunshine” by Aretha Franklin

“Spring Morning” by Channel Blue

“Blue Skies” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Electric Relaxation” by A Tribe Called Quest

“Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles