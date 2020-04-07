Bored at home? Check out these 3 easy quarantine recipes

Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, many students and faculty are self quarantined in their houses. As a neat distraction from the looming pandemic, here are some recipes to try out whether you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth or looking for a fun new meal idea.

I chose this first recipe mostly because it helps let out a bit of frustration with all the mixing you have to do in the beginning. This also helps those who have a bit of a sweet tooth but can’t really go out and buy pre-made goods like chocolate or ice cream. Its a simple recipe that can be made in a few minutes.

Crepes

I used to make these all the time at a place called the Common Grounds originally in the middle of El Camino College, previously a favorite among ECC students.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Total time: 12 minutes

Yields: 2-3 crepes

Ingredients:

– 2 eggs

– 1 cup of flour

– 1 cup of milk

– 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract*

– 1 tablespoon of melted butter

*If you want a more savory crepe, remove the vanilla extract from the mix.

Combine all of the ingredients into a medium bowl and whisk until fully combined. Be sure that there aren’t any clumps of flour in the batter. The consistency that you are looking with the batter is more of a liquid. If you end up saving some batter in the refrigerator, the consistency will become a bit thicker.

Once combined, scoop a ladle full of the batter into a thin flat surfaced pan and spread around until the batter settles. Before flipping make sure the sides aren’t stuck to the pan and the crepe is a light brown color around the edges. It usually takes around 30 seconds depending on the temperature of your stove. Flip the crepe once again for another 30 seconds. Remove from pan, add fillings or toppings and enjoy.

To make each crepe your own, fill with ingredients such as strawberries, bananas, and even nutella or whatever fruits and spreads you like.

Spicy tuna melt sandwich

This recipe is mostly for those who want to eat something new during quarantine as well as for those who just want to pass some time cooking instead of just staring at your phone all day.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Yields: 2 Tuna Melts

For two people, you will need:

– 2 cans of tuna,

– cheese of your choice (I prefer cheddar)

– 1/2 cup mayo

– 1/3 cup diced onion

– salt and pepper

– 2 tablespoons of butter

– 3 tablespoons of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce.

– 2 slices bread (white or wheat)

In a medium bowl, mix the tuna, hot sauce, mayo, salt and pepper, and the diced onion until everything mixes together. In a hot pan, begin to melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, place the two pieces of bread on the sizzling pan. Place your tuna mix on top of one of the slices of bread along with the cheese for it to begin to melt. Combine both pieces of bread to form the sandwich and take it out of the pan with a spatula. If you want, cut it in half and enjoy with some of your favorite potato chips.

Simple bacon macaroni and cheese

I chose this recipe for those who like to meal prep or for those with a big family. This recipe has a bit of a longer cooking time but is definitely worth it. This recipe also helps keep you busy which might provide a good distraction from everything happening right now.

Prep time: 15 Minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Total time: 25-30 minutes

Yields: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

– 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

– 1-2 pounds short pasta such as macaroni, rigatoni or orecchiette

– 1 cup milk

– 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

– salt and pepper

– 1 cup flour

– 2 tablespoons of butter

– 3 slices of crisped bacon (diced)

In order to make this Mac and Cheese, you need to make the roux first. The roux is the blend of butter, flour and milk with is a foundation for many types of sauces. To do this, melt the butter into a sauce pan, gradually adding the flour until it starts to form small clumps. Immediately after, start adding the milk gradually until the clumps dissolve into the mixture. After that start, add the cheddar cheese until the consistency is to your liking.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a pot of salted water and vegetable oil. At the same time, cook the bacon until it is fully crisp and dice it.

Once the pasta is done, drain the water from the pot. Transfer all the ingredients into a medium oven friendly deep dish pan. First add the pasta into the pan and flatten it out with a spatula, then gradually add the cheese onto the pasta and thoroughly mix the cheese and pasta together. After all that, just add the bacon on the top. Place the pan into the oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until the top becomes golden brown.

These are just a few recipes to keep everyone busy during the quarantine. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or something to fill up your stomach, these recipes will keep you busy and distracted from these trying times.