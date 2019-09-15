Persian and Classical music comes to the Center for the Arts

El Camino College’s Center for the Arts is opening its 51st season, with Persian and Classical music lined up through the Fall 2019 semester.

Seffarine’s performance of “From Fez to Jerez | Flamenco Meets Moroccan and Persian Music” will be one of the headliners.

The variety of cultures, the different ethnic music and a Spanish dance style known as flamenco will be performed by Seffarine.

Seffarine is a musical duo formed by Morrocan singer Lamiae Naki and flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. They came up with the name Seffarine from the ancient metalworking square in Lamiae’s birthplace of Fes, Morocco.

They will be performing at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Sept 20 at 8 p.m. with their mix of Arabic Andalusi music with flamenco footwork.

Flamenco dancing is a mix of tap dancing, hand-clapping, hand and body movements.

Their music is going to extend Naki’s heritage culturally from Spain to the Sahara.

“It’s going to be a terrific, high energy, and a really interesting performance,” The Director of the Center for The Arts Rick Christophersen said. “I hope our students come out to support and watch.”

Ticket prices for the show are $10.