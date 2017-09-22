The student news site of El Camino College

First year dean of fine arts to perform in the Campus Theatre with dance and musical guests

By Lydia Lopez, September 22, 2017

The El Camino College Fine Arts division will be hosting a concert of classical, jazz and swing music on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre.

Berkeley Price, first year dean of fine arts, will be performing clarinet among other faculty performances.

“I wanted to highlight and showcase faculty and staff that we have here not just in music, but in several of the areas within the division of fine arts,” Price said.

For the first performances of fall semester, there will be a mixture of arts. There will be several guest performers with different acts, such as music and modern dance.

“I will be dancing with an advance student whose had seventeen years of classical ballet training,” Daniel Berney, full time dance director said. “(We’re dancing) to Erik Satie music with live piano accompaniment.”

There will be also be different dance choreographers, as well as solo performances.

“I think he wanted to be very inclusive and include many aspects of the arts including dance,” dance faculty member Elizabeth Adamis said. “I think that was his goal and we are right there with him.”

