People of EC: Noah Davis

By Reyna TorresMarch 23, 2017

FullSizeRender(1).jpg

“I think most people over exaggerate and hopefully dream about how much better (their) future might actually be. (In 10 years from now I want to be) financially stable or financially free since I’m an accounting major. I understand how important finances are because when I was growing up financing was tough, so seeing the idea of no problems and being able to do as I please is really appealing.” Noah Davis, 20, accounting major, said. “(Especially) to someone who didn’t grow up with a lot of wealth. It makes (me) feel more secure knowing that I have a plan for the future.”

People of EC: Noah Davis