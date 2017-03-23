People of EC: Noah Davis
“I think most people over exaggerate and hopefully dream about how much better (their) future might actually be. (In 10 years from now I want to be) financially stable or financially free since I’m an accounting major. I understand how important finances are because when I was growing up financing was tough, so seeing the idea of no problems and being able to do as I please is really appealing.” Noah Davis, 20, accounting major, said. “(Especially) to someone who didn’t grow up with a lot of wealth. It makes (me) feel more secure knowing that I have a plan for the future.”