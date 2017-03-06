A bad beginning for Trump

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

President Donald Trump’s first month in office has been mocked, praised, and despised due to his cabinet nominations and recent executive orders in office.

According to Fox news, President Trump has signed 22 executive orders as of February 3rd. The most controversial order President Trump issued is the 90-day travel ban on Middle Eastern countries, which is being called a, “Muslim ban” by most media and people who know about it.

There are 11 Muslim-centric countries in the Middle East and seven of them are part of the travel ban.

Refugees from the countries, in President Trump’s travel ban, have not been involved in terrorist attacks in the United States. We have a better chance of seeing a UFO than dying in a terrorist attack from a native of those countries in the United States, according to CNN.com,

The other four countries are believed to be left off President Trump’s travel ban because of his business ties.

Those countries are Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt. Even though Qatar has openly supported ISIS jihadists and Saudi Arabia is where a great amount of the 9/11 plane hijackers are from.

In all honesty, the travel ban is completely ridiculous. It’s not right to generalize what a group of people are for based on what some people do.

Just like it’s wrong to say all Christians despise members of the LGBTQ community when some Christians openly support those in the community.

The president’s choice for chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is considered to be the main reason as to why some harmful executive orders have been signed.

While being interviewed in 2013 by Ronald Radosh of The Daily Beast, Bannon said, “(Vladimir) Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down…”

It should be an easy choice to not hire a person who wants to see everything crash and burn, but I guess it wasn’t for President Trump.

On Saturday Night Live, Bannon is portrayed as the grim reaper and is best friends with Vladimir Putin. It’s fun to laugh now, but it could turn into a reality. It’s something we don’t know yet.

President Trump’s decisions so far have been alarming to the minorities of this country. There’s three years left to go in his presidency and we need to hope that his upcoming executive orders effect people in a positive way, not potentially dangerous.