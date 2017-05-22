Art and photography department to have an Open House for the annual Student Show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Art Department and Photography Department held an open house event on Friday, May 19, from 5-8 p.m.

A collection of student work will be available for public view in the El Camino College Art Gallery, located on the bottom floor of the Art and Behavioral Science Building.

The student work will cover a variety of topics.

“There’s a wide range of mediums represented,” Darilyn Rowan, professor of photography said. “Students can see the diverse ways that they have available to them to express their experience in the world.”

All of the art present in the show is hand selected by instructors in the art department.

“I think it’s extremely important to have a student art exhibition here to give students an opportunity to exhibit their work,” Rowan said. “And for other students and faculty and staff to see the beautiful creations and the wealth of talent that we have in our students here at El Camino.”

More information regarding the Student Show can be found at the El Camino Art Gallery’s “Current Exhibition” page.