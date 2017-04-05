The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Reviews

Freezing waters and eskimo dogs discussed in film about the arctic

By Dmitri HansenApril 5, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A film about photography and dogs in the arctic was shown as part of the discovery series shown at El Camino.

Arctic Simon, Unicorns and Teeth Walkers is part of the discovery series at Marsee Auditorium that was shown on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The production focuses heavily on the arctic and the animals that live there.

The production’s main story was about Brian Ladoon and his story in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. Ladoon is the unofficial caretaker of the few Canadian eskimo dogs that remain the province of Manitoba.

In the film, “The Last Dog of Winter,” Ladoon mentions the scarcity of the Canadian eskimo dogs and what they must do to survive.

“(They) got to be the toughest in their environment,” Ladoon said in the film, “Everybody wants to save polar bears but they could care less about the dogs.”

Canadian eskimo dogs are best suited for moving sleds across the frozen tundras of Canada, Dave Daley, a Hudson Bay Quest musher said in the film. They might run slow, but they can endure extreme temperatures.

In a separate film that was shown called, “To the Arctic 3D,” Adam Ravetch, an underwater cinematographer mentions the Greenland shark and the process he and his colleagues went through to take picture of the shark.

For photographers, finding the Greenland shark involves 14 separate dives in sub-zero waters for 30 minutes, or until their air supply freezes.

Ravetch and others had 30 minutes or less to take pictures of the Greenland shark once underwater. Sometimes their air supply would freeze before they run low on oxygen. They also had to dive 14 different times to take photos of the shark.

In the 2007 film, “Arctic Tale”, Queen Latifah narrates the story of about Nany, a young polar bear and her encounters with walruses and narwhals.

In the film, the audience was shocked to find out that the narwhal’s horn is a tusk of some sort. It’s made of ivory and has nerve endings at the tip, allowing them to directly feel the weather.

A nearby resident attended the production and said he learned a lot from it.

“I wanted to see what the arctic was like, especially the narwhals.” Richard Massey, 77, said, “(I) thought the tusk was used for defense.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

Marsee Auditorium to host a trio performance by six-time Grammy winner

El Camino is hosting a trio performance with Hawaiian roots by a six-time Grammy winner on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium.The p...

New Myriad staff looking for new submissions

Update: Changes to the story were made at 11:34 a.m. "The sounds of guns shootingBombs exploding in the musky airVoices of the dying and injuredDry di...

Center for the Arts presents Egypt film

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film "Egypt's Secret Side" on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditori...

Center for the Arts presents classical piano concert

There will be a classical piano concert on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 pm in the Marsee Auditorium. Beatrice Rana is a 24-year-old Italian pianist, acc...

Marsee Auditorium to host American college dance contest

The Marsee Auditorium is hosting the American College Dance Association (ACDA) contest on April 6 to 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1:30 and 8 p.m.This i...

Other stories filed under Reviews

Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day
Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day
Who knew Jazz and Spanish went so well together?
Who knew Jazz and Spanish went so well together?
‘Fall Dance Concert’ offers fast-paced show with variety dance pieces

El Camino's annual "Fall Advance Dance Concert" was held in the Campus Theatre from Dec. 1-4.The show's theme was "Elements of Process," in which most...

‘Monster’ delivers heartbreak and creativity
‘Monster’ delivers heartbreak and creativity
Marvel pulls off captivating experience with ‘Doctor Strange’

Even if every comic movie origin story is bound to follow a similar formula, they all have unique touches that can make them, or break them, whether i...

The student news site of El Camino College
Freezing waters and eskimo dogs discussed in film about the arctic