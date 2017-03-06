Black History Month portrayed through food and music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The annual soul food brunch, read-in and gospel worship was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb 28 in remembrance of Black History Month.

The brunch included mac and cheese, greens, yams, fried chicken, and fish accompanied by excerpts from African American activists and music from William E. Johnson and the Echoes of Worship.

“The Echoes of Worship is a group of individuals comprised of worship leaders from a variety of churches that come together in the purpose of lifting up the name of Jesus and drawing into the presence of God” Johnson said.

Some faculty members and students read powerful poems and extracts from activists such as Maya Angelou, Frederick Douglass and Audre Lorde.

They acknowledged problems in the past for African Americans that still continues to happen today.

“The poems were from African American leaders that supports what African Americans went through and what goes unnoticed” Kierra Cortez, child development major said.

Some students said they related to some of the issues that were discussed in poems that were made years ago.

“The message by the speakers inspired me because even though I am an African immigrant and only a second generation American,” Prince Obah, 18 business major said. “I can still relate to the problems expressed in the literary works by those black authors in history.”

Johnson and the Echoes of Worship said they wanted to draw people to the presence of God through effective and powerful praise and worship music.

“I think it’s important because we want to make sure we keep on the forefront those who have paved the way for us musically, socially, and economically” Johnson said.

Some students came to support their culture and others came for their history class and found themselves enjoying the food and performances.

“I actually came here for an extra credit assignment, but I found it interesting to learn about the African American culture” Demina Awed, child development major said.

Johnson and the Echoes of Worship sang from the heart and belted out falsettos to praise God and thank Him for Black History Month.

“I thought the event had a strong connection to Black History Month because you could tell it was sincere and you can see people opening up their heart about it’s importance” Awed said.