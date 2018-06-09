The student news site of El Camino College

Top four student-friendly gyms around El Camino

Feeling bogged down by homework and studying? Take your mind o from school and work out at these picks for the top gyms with student-friendly offers

By Kailiokalani Davison, WL Staff Writer

June 9, 2018

Whether it’s a break off from school or a need to get back in shape and get your body into its healthiest state, working out is the remedy. Yet, as a college student money can be tight and you may be reluctant to spend your dollars on a gym membership. Never fear. Warrior Life is here with the top four gyms in the South Bay that offer either student discounts or/and student-friendly offers. Let the grind begin.

1) LA Fitness

You can and this little hidden treasure behind the Del Amo mall. Show your student ID and become a member with a zero-dollar enrollment fee and pay only $34.99 a month. You will have full access to exercise machines, free weights, basketball and racquet ball courts, a swimming pool and exercise classes.

Address: 3550 Carson St., Suite 404, Torrance, CA 90503 (4.6 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Thursday from 4:30 a.m. to midnight; Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: (310) 921-9890

2) Powerhouse Gym

If you are looking for a small, intimate and inviting gym, then this is the place to be. The owner of the gym, Dave Fisher, is willing to work with students to provide a student discount, so have your student IDs ready. You will feel inspired by the ambiance and the atmosphere of the gym. Be prepared for a motivating workout.

Address: 22715 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505 (5 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: (424) 206-1596

3) South Bay Trainer

On a budget and need a personal trainer? Look no further than South Bay Trainer. Starting at only $21 to $26 a session you can get a one- on-one workout with certified trainers. If you feel like a typical gym is a little bit intimidating or you need a push, then this is the place for you.

Address: 3865 Paci c Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505 (6.3 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: (310) 341-8559

4) UFC Gym

MMA Fight Fit classes is what they are popular for. They however also provide a variety of other workout classes, such as Yoga Flow and Killer Cycle. With a student ID, get the Fitness membership discount rate with a $49 enrollment fee and $39 monthly fee. This gives you access to everything inside the gym except the boxing and fighting classes. The Ultimate membership gives you access to everything at the cost of $49 for the enrollment fee, plus $69 a month.

Address: 19800 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 420, Torrance, CA 90503 (3 mi)

Hours: Open 24 hours every day

Contact: (310) 697-8090

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2018

El Camino College’s Center of the Arts production manager shares her journey and experiences
El Camino College’s Center of the Arts production manager shares her journey and experiences
Explore these top four coffee shops around El Camino
Explore these top four coffee shops around El Camino
Top five sports bars around El Camino
Top five sports bars around El Camino
Q&A with political science professor who fled a civil war when he was 14
Q&A with political science professor who fled a civil war when he was 14
Five burgers within five miles of El Camino College
Five burgers within five miles of El Camino College

El Camino College Union • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in