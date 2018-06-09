Top four student-friendly gyms around El Camino

Whether it’s a break off from school or a need to get back in shape and get your body into its healthiest state, working out is the remedy. Yet, as a college student money can be tight and you may be reluctant to spend your dollars on a gym membership. Never fear. Warrior Life is here with the top four gyms in the South Bay that offer either student discounts or/and student-friendly offers. Let the grind begin.

1) LA Fitness

You can and this little hidden treasure behind the Del Amo mall. Show your student ID and become a member with a zero-dollar enrollment fee and pay only $34.99 a month. You will have full access to exercise machines, free weights, basketball and racquet ball courts, a swimming pool and exercise classes.

Address: 3550 Carson St., Suite 404, Torrance, CA 90503 (4.6 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Thursday from 4:30 a.m. to midnight; Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: (310) 921-9890

2) Powerhouse Gym

If you are looking for a small, intimate and inviting gym, then this is the place to be. The owner of the gym, Dave Fisher, is willing to work with students to provide a student discount, so have your student IDs ready. You will feel inspired by the ambiance and the atmosphere of the gym. Be prepared for a motivating workout.

Address: 22715 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505 (5 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: (424) 206-1596

3) South Bay Trainer

On a budget and need a personal trainer? Look no further than South Bay Trainer. Starting at only $21 to $26 a session you can get a one- on-one workout with certified trainers. If you feel like a typical gym is a little bit intimidating or you need a push, then this is the place for you.

Address: 3865 Paci c Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505 (6.3 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: (310) 341-8559

4) UFC Gym

MMA Fight Fit classes is what they are popular for. They however also provide a variety of other workout classes, such as Yoga Flow and Killer Cycle. With a student ID, get the Fitness membership discount rate with a $49 enrollment fee and $39 monthly fee. This gives you access to everything inside the gym except the boxing and fighting classes. The Ultimate membership gives you access to everything at the cost of $49 for the enrollment fee, plus $69 a month.

Address: 19800 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 420, Torrance, CA 90503 (3 mi)

Hours: Open 24 hours every day

Contact: (310) 697-8090