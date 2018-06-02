Top five record shops in the South Bay/LA area

It’s no surprise that college is one of the main factors of stress for many individuals, and many find that music is the perfect stress reliever. Music is also a common form of creative expression and listening to it is a universal activity. Here we give you the top five record shops in the South Bay that sell vintage records. You can explore them, relax and shop at reasonable prices as well as find music that helps you express you.

1) Dudley’s Vintage Vinyl Record Shop

Dudley’s boasts a variety of new CDs, vinyl albums, cassette tapes, posters, t-shirts, and other collectibles from any genre of music, especially rock music from the ‘50s – ‘80s. They only provide new and sealed mint-condition albums as well as friendly customer service with a knowledgeable and chill vibe from the owner, Bill Dudley, himself.

Address: 4633 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503. (5.6 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday: closed.

Contact: (831) 228-3170

2) Soundsations Records

Located in Westchester since the 1970’s, Soundsations records introduces all kinds of genres to listeners new and old, and provides new and used CD’s, DVD’s, vinyl, band t-shirts at a decent price. Even though it’s 9 miles away from El Camino, students can get a 10% discount with a valid student ID. Price matching is also offered; if you find a cheaper price for one of their products anywhere else, they will match it, no questions asked. Excellent customer service follows you throughout the store.

Address: 8701 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (9.5 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact: (310) 641-8877

3) PM Sounds

PM Sounds is the perfect record shop to find the best and most obscure albums. From the 1940’s classics to today’s jazz, the manager, Erv, is prepared to help customers find any piece of music. Students get a 10% discount with a valid school ID and on holidays customers can get up to 15% off jazz vinyls. PM Sounds boasts some of the sharpest sounding vinyls. True jazz enthusiasts will find immediate comfort in the store, especially with Erv’s vast knowledge of jazz music. PM Sounds is only 4 miles away from El Camino.

Address: 1115 Satori Ave., Torrance, CA 90505 (4.7 mi.)

Hours: open Tuesday – Saturday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday – Monday: closed.

Contact: (310) 787-8200

4) Record Recycler

Record Recycler boasts vinyl’s from any genre, ranging from $1 – $19.99. However, most vinyls sell for only $5.99. Record Recycler specializes in classic rock, country, folk, blues, jazz, and rap vinyls. The shop is only one mile away from El Camino.

Address: 17312 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504 (1.6 mi.)

Hours: open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday: closed.

Contact: (310) 704-2320

5) Toxic Toast Records

Within 15 miles away from El Camino College is Toxic Toast Records in Long Beach. This record shop is known to have a vast variety of the most underground, obscure, and independent bands from heavy metal, punk, ska, psychobilly, to surf rock and vinyl imported from the U.K. and Japan. All of the vinyls are in excellent condition with their original year pressing on the album and with decent prices. T-shirts, DVD’s, buttons, and record players are also sold at the shop.

Address: 757 Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90893 (14.6 mi.)

Hours: open Tuesday – Saturday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday and Monday: closed.

Contact: (562) 999-2516