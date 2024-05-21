The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Beloved police chief to retire after 16 years at El Camino

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioMay 21, 2024
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Videos
Jewelry design students share advice on creative process
Behind the Net: An exclusive look at El Camino College's women's volleyball coach
Scene One Film Club: El Camino’s cinephiles connect over film
Backstage Pass: A glimpse beyond the curtain of El Camino’s ‘Lost Girl’
Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event
Bond with the band: A day in the life of Willowake, SoCal's alternative indie-punk trio

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in