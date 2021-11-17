‘Talk to Us’: Quarantunes edition 23
Since March 2021, The Union’s editorial board began creating and publishing Spotify playlists with each newsletter pertaining to different themes and moods.
The newsletters, comprised of news and other stories relating to El Camino College, are sent to subscribers’ inboxes every two weeks on Thursday mornings.
For the sixth playlist of the fall 2021 newsletter, we decided on the theme of ‘Talk to Us’, which connects to the editorial article for this newsletter. We dedicate this playlist to those who are hesitant in reaching out or responding to The Union staff.
Click here to subscribe to The Union’s newsletter for biweekly updates on local news and click here to listen to the newest Quarantunes playlist.
Don’t have a Spotify account? Check out our picks below:
“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge
“Is There Anybody Out There” by Pink Floyd
“Talk” by Coldplay
“Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by The Animals
“I Wanna Get Next To You” by Rose Royce
“Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars
“Talk” by Khalid
“Talk to Me” by Bruce Springsteen
“Operator” by Jim Croce
“Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell
“Hello” by Adele
“Do Better” by Stormzy
“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye
“Keep Talking” by Pink Floyd
“Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin
“Talk” by Keshi
“Disconnected” by 5 Seconds of Summer
“Ring, Ring” by ABBA
“Waving Through a Window” by Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast
“Hold The Line” by Toto
“Don’t Fear The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult
“The Choice Is Yours” by Black Sheep
“Jazz, We’ve Got” by Tribe Called Quest
“I Keep Forgetting” by Michael McDonald0
“Paper Doll” by PM Dawn
“Tennessee” by Arrested Development
“Mind Games” by John Lennon
“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers
“Got My Mojo Working” by Muddy Waters
“Lonely Teardrops” by Jackie Wilson
“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron,
“Why, Oh Why?” by Woody Guthrie
“Hey That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” Leonard Cohen
“If You See Her, Say Hello” by Bob Dylan
“Most Likely You Go Your Way” Bob Dylan
“I Talk to the Wind” by King Crimson