As coronavirus cases surpass 12,000 in LA County, students navigate racial disparities, information and safety

At a press conference held on Friday, April 17, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed details about demographics of coronavirus deaths.

“87% of the people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, reminding us of how important it is that we do everything we can so that those with underlying health issues are able to remain safely in their homes with the rest of us helping,” Ferrer said.

She also confirmed racial demographics for 425 deaths that have been investigated:

- African American - 16%

- Asian – 18%

- Latinx – 29%

- White – 29%

- Other – 3%

“We’re working hard with our community partners to respond to the disproportionate number of deaths that we continue to see among African Americans and also tracking information for other subpopulations where there may be disproportionality in the burden associated with mortality rates,” Ferrer said.

That includes addressing issues surrounding accessibility to testing, health services and accurate information, Ferrer added.

Navigating disparities in a low-income community

Abdullah frequently makes the trip from Inglewood to Beverly Hills to pick up his mother from work. From clean streets to no potholes, Abdullah said the differences between Beverly Hills and Inglewood are noticeable.

But with coronavirus, he noticed how it’s mandatory in Beverly Hills to wear a mask when outside of your home, but that’s not the case in Inglewood.

“Every time I go out there [Beverly Hills], my mom pressures me to wear my mask otherwise we could be stopped,” Abdullah said. “Seeing how that one rule is enforced in that city as opposed to Inglewood just shows how much preference there is to maintaining a certain demographic, whether you want to say race or wealth.”

Last week, Abdullah said his neighborhood experienced a blackout for 30 minutes and noted how his community experiences the coronavirus pandemic differently than those in Beverly Hills.

“That just made me think that we are always disenfranchised and we always have the shorter end of the stick — but that never defeated us,” Abdullah said. “We’re personally so accustomed to the government failing us that we plan off of that.”

He has experienced and knows others who have experienced pay cuts or unemployment in recent weeks. He has also heard his mother, friends and neighbors attempt to figure out how they’re going to make ends meet, Abdullah said.

“Coronavirus does highlight the disparities we go through on a day-to-day basis,” Abdullah said. “A lot of people are struggling with themselves physically and mentally. It definitely puts a weight on you."