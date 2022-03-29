El Camino softball defeats LA Harbor 12-4

El Camino Warrior Leah Madden runs to first base during the El Camino vs. Los Angles Harbor College game at the El Camino softball field on Friday, March 25. Madden scored four times that game, with winning 12-4. (Alexis Ponce | The Union)

El Camino College’s softball team faced off against Los Angeles Harbor College, defeating them with a score of 12-4, on March 25 at the El Camino campus softball field.

The Warriors were able to have 14 hits in the game against the Seahawks, with Alyssa Lujan hitting two triples, according to a recap from the El Camino College athletics website.

Other Warriors like Leah Madden and Jamelah Lewis were able to score multiple times throughout the game, with Madden scoring four runs and Lewis scoring two.

Liz Cortez pitched for four innings and was able to strike out six Seahawks, according to the athletics website.

The Warriors were scheduled to play on March 29 against Santa Ana College at El Camino, but the game has been canceled. The next game will be on March 31 against LA Harbor once again at the El Camino campus.