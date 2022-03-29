El Camino gold team hosts conference tournament

March 29, 2022

El Camino College Warriors Golfer Damian Tovar hits an approach off the fairway during a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday, March 23. Tovar approaches the ball and takes the shot. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)

El Camino College’s golf team hosted a golf conference tournament at the Los Verdes Golf Course at Rancho Palos Verdes on March 23.

The team’s placement within the tournament was not revealed on the El Camino College Athletics website.

The Warriors will participate in the next conference tournament hosted by Orange Coast College on April 4 at the Los Lagos at Costa Mesa Golf and Country Club.

El Camino College Warriors Golfer Steven Salazar hits a drive off the tee during a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday March 23. Salazar's club stroke allows him to get the ball down the field. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)
El Camino College Warriors Golfer Damian Tovar picks up the ball from the hole after putting it in on the green during a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday March 23. It took Tovar focus complete the hole and score. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)
El Camino College Warriors Golfer Damian Tovar hits a drive from the tee during a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday March 23. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)
El Camino College Warriors Golfer Jake Ortega gets the ball in the hole in a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday, March 23. Ortega maintains focus while on the field. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)