El Camino gold team hosts conference tournament

El Camino College Warriors Golfer Damian Tovar hits an approach off the fairway during a conference matchup against Saddleback College, Cypress College and Cuyamaca College at Los Verdes Golf Course in Palos Verdes on Wednesday, March 23. Tovar approaches the ball and takes the shot. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo)

El Camino College’s golf team hosted a golf conference tournament at the Los Verdes Golf Course at Rancho Palos Verdes on March 23.

The team’s placement within the tournament was not revealed on the El Camino College Athletics website.

The Warriors will participate in the next conference tournament hosted by Orange Coast College on April 4 at the Los Lagos at Costa Mesa Golf and Country Club.