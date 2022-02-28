ECC Warriors’ lose to Long Beach Vikings 5-2 in a home game.

February 28, 2022

Julian Dias (9) missing the last opportunity the Warriors had on bat to tie the game on the 9th inning at Warrior Field Tuesday, Feb. 22. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.

The intensity was felt throughout the field at the El Camino College Warriors baseball game against the Long Beach Vikings on Tuesday, Feb, 22. The Vikings scored a home run in the second inning, while the El Camino Warriors did not score until the third.

Warriors pitcher, Thomas Bainton, and catcher, Waldie Perez, play the first inning of the game against the Long Beach Vikings at Warrior Field on Tuesday, Feb. 22. El Camino was defeated by Long Beach City College 5-2. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.
Warriors Ethan Felix (15) and Dylan Knowles (28) greeting each other after Felix scored the first run for the Warriors of the game at Warrior Field on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.

The game continued like this until the seventh inning when Viking player Moises Guzman hit a home run to open Long Beach’s lead to 3-1.

Warriors brought out new pitcher Neil Feist during the eight inning at Warrior Field on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The score at the time was Long Beach leading 3-1. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.

In the eighth inning, the Warriors decided to bring a new pitcher, Neil Feist to the field. The change of strategy, however, did not change the flow of the game, as the Vikings scored two more runs during the same inning.

El Camino College Warriors baseball team during pre game ceremony to play against Long Beach City College Vikings at Warrior Field at El Camino College on Tuesday, Feb. 22. El Camino was defeated by Long Beach 5-2. Photo by Vitor Fernandez/The Union.

The Warriors attempted to catch up to the Vikings score, but ended up defeated 2-5 during their home game. The Warriors would go on to play at Long Beach against the Vikings on Feb. 24, losing 2-9 and would play a third game against the team, losing 10-16 on Feb. 26 at El Camino.

Coach Nate Fernley leaving the field while Long Beach Vikings players celebrate their victory against ECC Warriors at Warrior Field Tuesday, Feb. 22. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.