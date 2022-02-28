ECC Warriors’ lose to Long Beach Vikings 5-2 in a home game.

Julian Dias (9) missing the last opportunity the Warriors had on bat to tie the game on the 9th inning at Warrior Field Tuesday, Feb. 22. Vitor Fernandez/The Union.

The intensity was felt throughout the field at the El Camino College Warriors baseball game against the Long Beach Vikings on Tuesday, Feb, 22. The Vikings scored a home run in the second inning, while the El Camino Warriors did not score until the third.

The game continued like this until the seventh inning when Viking player Moises Guzman hit a home run to open Long Beach’s lead to 3-1.

In the eighth inning, the Warriors decided to bring a new pitcher, Neil Feist to the field. The change of strategy, however, did not change the flow of the game, as the Vikings scored two more runs during the same inning.

The Warriors attempted to catch up to the Vikings score, but ended up defeated 2-5 during their home game. The Warriors would go on to play at Long Beach against the Vikings on Feb. 24, losing 2-9 and would play a third game against the team, losing 10-16 on Feb. 26 at El Camino.