Police Beat Nov. 11 to Nov. 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:16 a.m.

A fire alarm was triggered after a cardboard box caught on fire inside a car due to a welding spark at the Center for Applied Technology Building. Campus police extinguished the fire.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 12:57 p.m.

A man was sitting on the library lawn staring at students as they passed by. He left the campus after officers talked with him.

Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10:57 a.m.

A vehicle collision occurred between two cars in Parking Lot K. Both drivers exchanged information.

Friday Nov. 15, at 2:25 p.m.

A man was making threats to referees at a soccer game. Responding campus police officers told him to leave campus.

Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8:35 a.m.

A student called police after seeing a toy gun in bushes near the Math Business and Allied Health Building. Campus police took the toy gun to the campus police station.