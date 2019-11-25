Police Beat Nov. 11 to Nov. 17
Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:16 a.m.
A fire alarm was triggered after a cardboard box caught on fire inside a car due to a welding spark at the Center for Applied Technology Building. Campus police extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 12:57 p.m.
A man was sitting on the library lawn staring at students as they passed by. He left the campus after officers talked with him.
Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10:57 a.m.
A vehicle collision occurred between two cars in Parking Lot K. Both drivers exchanged information.
Friday Nov. 15, at 2:25 p.m.
A man was making threats to referees at a soccer game. Responding campus police officers told him to leave campus.
Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8:35 a.m.
A student called police after seeing a toy gun in bushes near the Math Business and Allied Health Building. Campus police took the toy gun to the campus police station.
