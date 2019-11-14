Police Beat Nov. 4 to Nov. 10

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 12:48 p.m.

Officers responded to woman in the Industry Technology Education Center feeling pain in her eye. It was swollen and said she did not need any treatment since she had gotten treatment for it before. She went home after officers responded.



Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1:24 p.m.

Two students had a verbal and physical altercation at Industry and Technology Center. They stopped fighting when an officer approached them.



Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:53 p.m.

A chemical which was part of an in-class assignment triggered a fire alarm in the Chemistry Building.



Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 p.m.

Officers were asked to check the Facilities Yard after an exterior door was left opened. Officers were able to confirm the area was unoccupied.



Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 12:05 p.m.

Two students had a verbal altercation near the Music Building. Officers responded to the incident and one student requested to be taken to Parking Lot L by officers.



Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

A man was found lying outside Room 216 at the Communications Building blocking a hallway. Officers asked him to leave and he complied.



Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:50 p.m.

A student who was driving collided with a person riding a bicycle near Parking Lot L. The bicyclist refused to exchange information with the driver.

Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9:38 a.m.

A traffic collision between a vehicle and pedestrian occurred in Parking Lot H.



Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2:52 p.m.

A elderly man had injured his right hand, shoulder and forehead after falling down near the Murdock Stadium. He refused paramedic help and said he would seek medical attention himself.



Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10:07 p.m.

A boy fainted in a Murdock Stadium elevator. His mother refused to allow him to be taken to a local hospital by paramedics. The mother informed officers her son faints often.

