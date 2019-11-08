Police Beat Oct. 21 to Oct. 27

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:50 p.m.

Two vehicles got into a traffic collision on Manhattan Beach Boulevard. One driver requested medical attention and was attended to by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD).

Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6:00 p.m.

A note located on a car in Parking Lot C with a message that read, “HELP CALL 911” was reported to campus police. After responding to the scene, officers discovered there were no signs of an emergency.



Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4:20 p.m.

An intoxicated student vomited in a hallway in the Student Services Building. She was taken to a local hospital.

Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m.

A female student fainted at the Humanities Building after donating blood at a campus blood drive. She was escorted to the Health Center.



Thursday, Oct. 24, at 12:50 p.m.

A male student hit his head and lost consciousness at Murdock Stadium. After regaining consciousness, the student refused to be taken to a local hospital by the LACFD.



Friday, Oct. 25, at 12:45 p.m.

A staff member reported a female for smoking outside the South Physical Education Complex. Officers were unable to locate the subject when they responded to the scene.



Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m.

A football player suffered a neck injury during a game against the Mt. Sac Mounties. The player was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

