Police Beat April 22 to 28

Monday, April 22, at 1:40 p.m.

A woman who left her credit card inside an El Camino College Student Services Center ATM, after making a withdrawal, returned to discover someone had taken out an additional $40 from her bank account.

Campus police were unable to locate a suspect.

Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

A Hispanic female in Parking Lot C hit a car and fled as witnesses took note of her license plate number.

The driver returned later in the day to report the collision to the EC police department.

Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m.

A woman yelled and pushed another woman during a dispute over a parking space in Parking Lot B.

Security cameras show that after the victim left, the other woman hit the victim’s car and scratched it.

Campus police located the suspect and interviewed her but the victim did not want to press charges, only the suspect’s information for the insurance company.

Wednesday, April 24, at 8:30 p.m.

An argument occurred in the Cosmetology Lab of the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) after an EC student’s husband tried to serve her with a court order.



Thursday, April 25, at 3:20 p.m.

Campus police encountered a coyote in Parking Lot L. The coyote ran away.



Friday, April 26, at 5 p.m.

A man, who was identified as a construction worker, alerted police after they heard him going through the trash bins for scrap metal.

Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m.

A homeless person that attempted to set up camp on EC property adjacent to Parking Lot E was advised to leave by campus police.

