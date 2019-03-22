Police Beat Feb. 25 to March 3

Monday, Feb. 25, at 8:39 a.m.

The Bookstore’s robbery silent alarm was activated by staff on accident.

Monday, Feb. 25, at 5:57 p.m.

A student was trapped between the first and second floor of the Humanities Building due to an elevator malfunction.

The fire department was called to get the student out after the elevator company advised it would take them an hour to arrive.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11:06 a.m.

A swastika was removed by Facilities Planning and Services after it was discovered in the Art and Behavioral Science Building elevator.

Wednesday, Feb 27, at 8:56 a.m.

Campus police checked on the welfare of a student in the Math Business Health Allied Building after a staff member reported them as disoriented.

The student was not disoriented and was waiting for their nursing class to start.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11:44 p.m.

Campus police detained two non-students that were smoking near the Student Services Center.

Campus police gave them 626 notifications—meaning that if they were to step on campus again within a certain period of time they would be arrested.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 8:35 a.m.

A student had a seizure on the third floor of the Art and Behavioral Science Building.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m.

Campus police used a water bottle to put out a small trashcan fire by the Social Science Building.

The fire was the result of a cigarette being thrown inside the trashcan, according to the El Camino Police Department Weekly Administrative Report.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2:16 p.m.

A student was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena due to high blood pressure.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 6:40 p.m.

An individual was transported to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance after they had a seizure in Parking Lot A.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10:50 p.m.

A father reported his daughter missing after she failed to meet him after class.

The daughter who attends both EC and Compton College was supposed to meet her father in Parking Lot B at 9:00 p.m. but did not show up.

Sunday, March 3, at 12:53 p.m.

An individual sustained a knee injury during a basketball event at the Gymnasium and was transported to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance.