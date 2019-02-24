The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat Feb. 11 to 17

By Fernando Haro|February 24, 2019

Monday, Feb. 11, at 12:29 p.m.

No suspect was found after a man was said to be inside the PE South Complex women’s locker room asking them about class schedules and commenting on their eyes.

Monday, Feb. 11, at 12:51 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescued an individual stuck in a Parking Lot H elevator.

Monday, Feb. 11, at 3:26 p.m.

Multiple vehicles exiting Parking Lot A North onto Crenshaw Boulevard were involved in a collision. No medical attention was required.

Monday, Feb. 11, at 4:47 p.m.

Once again, the EMS rescued a person stuck in a Parking Lot H elevator.

Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 3:45 p.m.

El Camino College police advised a suspicious person to leave campus after they were alleged to have been harassing a group of women by the Life Science Building.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 9:03 a.m.

A driver in Parking Lot C did not want to seek prosecution after being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 12:40 p.m.

The fire alarm rang after an employee in the Music Building burned their food in a microwave.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 1:20 p.m.

Two people on the top floor of Parking Lot H engaged in an indecent exposure act.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 3:54 p.m.

Two men carrying a woman into a car were not suspected of “foul play” after EC police made contact with them.

Thursday, Feb. 14, at 3:25 p.m.

A night custodian tripped the alarm inside the Art Building (Art Gallery).

Friday, Feb. 15, at 10:08 a.m.

An individual left campus after they were seen talking to themselves and making staff members uncomfortable in the Student Services Building.

Friday, Feb. 15, at 3:25 p.m.

No fight broke out after two students traded insults during an argument in the Library.

Friday, Feb. 15, at 7:35 p.m.

EC Police deemed a blunt object was used to cause damage to the doorknob of Chemistry Building Room 151.

Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10:08 a.m.

A man was detained after trying to steal a bike near the Music Building.

Police Beat Feb. 11 to 17