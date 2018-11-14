Police Beat Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

Theft

Monday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. After leaving their phone unattended in the library for about 10 minutes, a student returned to find that their phone was stolen.

Car Damage

Thursday, Nov. 1, at 12:49 p.m. A faculty member discovered that their car, parked in Parking Lot K, was damaged from the side mirror. Surveillance cameras did not capture any evidence.

Hit-and-run

Friday, Nov. 2, at 11:15 a.m. Surveillance cameras captured a hit-and-run incident after a student returned to Parking Lot H and discoverd that their car had been damaged. EC police were able to track down the suspect who offered to pay for the damages.

Theft

Friday, Nov. 2, at 11:50 a.m. A student discovered their wallet was missing after leaving their backpack unattended in the Construction Technology Building.

Theft

Friday, Nov. 2, at 5:15 p.m. A student’s bicycle was stolen after they parked and locked it next to the Marsee Auditorium.







