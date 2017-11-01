Police Beat, Oct. 16-19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, Oct. 16, at 9:40 a.m. A male non-student was arrested for battery and transported to Torrance P.D. Two females students reported that the subject was driving fast and almost struck them. When told to be careful by the female students, the subject exited his vehicle and shoved both of them. Another female student recorded the incident on her cellphone and the video confirmed the male subject shoving both females. The students signed a private person’s arrest because the crime, a misdemeanor, did not occur in the officer’s presence. Neither student sustained any injuries.

Monday, Oct. 16, at 1:36 p.m. A male staff member in Room 202 of the Industry Technology Education Center was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital after he began experiencing chest pains.

Monday, Oct. 16, at 3:50 p.m. A male non-student was arrested in the North Reading Room of the Library for providing false information to a police officer. The subject was allegedly masturbating, while watching pornography on his cell phone. Officers detained the subject, who has had prior contact with ECC P.D. for disturbance type calls. There were no witnesses to the reported behavior and officers did not witness this conduct when they approached the subject. He was taken to Torrance P.D. for booking and served with trespassing notice stating he is not allowed to return to campus for 14 days or he will be arrested.

Tuesday Oct. 17, at 8:30 a.m. A male non-student was cited for possession methamphetamine on the third level of Lot C. The subject was observed by an officer sitting with what appeared to be a glass smoking pipe lying next to his feet. The subject denied that the glass that the glass smoking pipe belonged to him. The subject was issued a trespassing notice stating he is not allowed to return to campus for 14 days.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 8:54 a.m. A female student in the Art Building was taken taken to the hospital after she began to feel dizzy in class. The woman, who stated she suffers from high blood pressure, was taken to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. A male student reported a hit-and-run in the upper level of Lot F. His right fender sustained moderate damage. There are no surveillance cameras in the area where the crime occured. Report was taken.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2:13 p.m. A female student in the Humanities Building was transported to the hospital after walking into the location making grunting noises and being unresponsive. She was taken to the Gardena Memorial Hospital as it was later determined that she suffers from seizures.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 3:19 p.m. A male non-student was arrested for violation of the 14-day trespassing notice. An officer immediately recognized the subject as the person he arrested on Monday, Oct. 16 in the Library. The subject was arrested for the violation and transported to Torrance P.D.

Thursday, Oct. 19, at 3:43 p.m. A female student reported her bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks near the Math, Business and Allied Health Building. There is surveillance video of a male suspect stealing the bicycle. The case was forwarded to a detective for a follow-up investigation.