In the name of the law: When justice turns against the people it should protect

One of the strongest pillars of democracy is the rule of law.

It ensures that everyone is treated fairly and equally under the same set of rules.

But throughout history and even today, some laws created in the name of order have caused deep injustice and pain.

Discriminatory laws targeted Black Americans for nearly a century during segregation, which lasted from about 1877 to the mid-1960s in the United States, according to the Jim Crow Museum.

These laws excluded people from restaurants, schools, buses and neighborhoods simply because of their race.

Interracial marriage was also illegal in many states. In fact, 16 states still had anti-miscegenation laws when the U.S. Supreme Court decided Loving v. Virginia in 1967, according to FindLaw.

In 1958, Richard and Mildred Loving were arrested in Virginia for marrying each other. Richard was white and Mildred was Black.

Their story reached the U.S. Supreme Court, and in 1967, the justices struck down all state bans on interracial marriage in their decision in the case Loving v. Virginia.

Yet in Alabama, such a law technically remained in effect in the state’s constitution until voters repealed it in 2000.

Those laws were once considered legal, but today they are viewed as moral failures.

When lawmakers and courts allow the law to create hierarchies of worth, entire groups of people are treated as second-class citizens.

Now, a new debate over fairness and legality is emerging this time involving immigration.

In 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a controversial decision allowing federal border agents to stop and question individuals without a “reasonable suspicion.” according to reporting from CalMatters.

Under this ruling, agents can consider a person’s skin color, accent or appearance when deciding whether to detain them.

Civil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have warned that the decision could encourage racial profiling.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling puts immigrant workers back in the crosshairs of racist, unlawful enforcement,” according to the ACLU of Southern California in a Sept. 8. press release.

Immigrant communities across the nation report living in fear of being stopped or detained, even when they have jobs, homes and families in the United States.

“The ruling is not only unjust, but it’s a green light for racial profiling and abuse that affects everyone, including U.S. citizens,” according to Immigrants Rising in a Sept. 11 statement.

Supporters of the ruling argue that border control is a matter of national security.

Critics, however, say the policy echoes past injustices by giving legal cover to discrimination.

The debate isn’t about whether the U.S. should protect its borders. Every country has that right.

The real issue is whether the law is being used fairly and equally.

When appearance or language becomes grounds for suspicion, the principle of equality under the law weakens.

Looking back, America once justified segregation and bans on interracial marriage “in the name of the law.”

Today, some fear history is repeating itself in a new form.

The question remains: how will future generations judge the laws we enforce today?