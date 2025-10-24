Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Tricks and treats: Students share opinions on two popular Halloween attractions

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisOctober 24, 2025
Daimel GB
Rose Sandro, the Executive Assistant to the President, decorated the front desk of Administration Building Room 250 at El Camino College to spread Halloween cheer Wednesday, Oct. 22. (Hailey Adams | The Union)

Boo!

As Halloween approaches, The Union set out to find student opinions on the two most popular amusement attractions: Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Scary Farm.

Full of tricks, treats and scares, both attractions have their own quirks. Read below to see what students are saying about these fun festivities.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

El Camino College biology major Reanna Arcenal, 18, was asked her opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Biology major Reanna Arenal, 18

“[Universal] was pretty fun, the lines were pretty long though…it wasn’t over $100, so I guess it was pretty good…we still went to a lot of mazes and we even went on rides I feel like it’s worth it,” Arcenal said.

El Camino College nursing major Juliana Domingo, 20, was asked her opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Nursing major Juliana Domingo, 20

“I had a super fun time, [Universal] was a lot better this year than the previous year…. just the scares were better, the houses were fun,” Domingo said.

El Camino College theatre arts major Kevin Kelley, 20, was asked his opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Theater major Kevin Kelley, 20

“If you’re a horror fan and you like being scared, then yeah [Universal] might be for you,” Kelley said.

El Camino College physical education and recreation major Abigale Dedech, 18, was asked her opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Physical education, kinesiology and recreation major Abigale Dedech, 18

“The lines are really long, I’ve looked online and they’re like two, three hour waits for one ride…and they’re just too expensive, the tickets [at Universal] are like $200 bucks,” Dedech said.

Knott’s Scary Farm

El Camino College nursing major Emman Faith, 22, was asked his opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Nursing major Emman Faith, 22

“I wish [Knott’s] was cheaper… it was pretty fun,” Faith said, “The rollercoasters are scary, but it’s a pretty fun experience honestly,” Faith said.

El Camino College fire and emergency technology major David Corral, 18, was asked his opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)
El Camino College fire and emergency technology major David Corral, 18, was asked his opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Fire technology major David Corral, 20

“The Scareactors [at Knott’s] are all around the corner compared to Universal… I feel like there are way more options at Knotts Scary Farm… it’s cheaper, and way less people go there,” Corral said.

El Camino College fashion design and production major Sebastien Calvignac, 20, was asked his opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Fashion design major Sebastien Calvignac, 20

“I’d say [Knott’s] worth the experience…it’s cheaper than Horror Nights,” Calvignac said.

El Camino College nutrition science major Lara Younes, 19, was asked her opinion about visiting amusement parks during Halloween. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Dietectics and nutrition major Lara Younes, 19

“I would say [Knott’s] is pretty fun, it’s always nice to get in like a spooky mood during the fall season and just go with friends and family… especially if you’re into horror,” Younes said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Business majors Jasmine Torres, 19, and Philomena Short, 19, shared their opinions on music and the fall season. Both Torres and Short said the fall weather calls for comfort music and warm sweaters. (Paula Cunningham-Gillabrothar | The Union)
Campus soundtracks: The music El Camino students are listening to this fall
Illustration by Farimah Dahaki
The campus community deserves to protect itself
The Industry Technology Education Center, where many night classes take place at El Camino College, is illuminated Monday, Sept. 29. About 10% of students enrolled in 171 evening classes offered at ECC during the 2024-25 academic year, according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office Data Mart and the Academic Program Review Dashboard. During that year, there were roughly five times more day classes offered at ECC than night classes. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: After Hours Edition
Illustration by Michelle Bergdahl
Rollout of online parking permits was a bumpy ride
A car approaches a turn in parking Lot H at El Camino College on Monday, Sept. 8. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Guest column: Parking Lot H is dangerous
El Camino College badminton coach David Levin reconvenes with players Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon during a match Wednesday, April 23. Gore and Winyaworapon competed in doubles and won the consolation title at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 10. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Letter to the Editor: El Camino College must restore women’s sports programs