Tricks and treats: Students share opinions on two popular Halloween attractions

Boo!

As Halloween approaches, The Union set out to find student opinions on the two most popular amusement attractions: Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Scary Farm.

Full of tricks, treats and scares, both attractions have their own quirks. Read below to see what students are saying about these fun festivities.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Biology major Reanna Arenal, 18

“[Universal] was pretty fun, the lines were pretty long though…it wasn’t over $100, so I guess it was pretty good…we still went to a lot of mazes and we even went on rides I feel like it’s worth it,” Arcenal said.

Nursing major Juliana Domingo, 20

“I had a super fun time, [Universal] was a lot better this year than the previous year…. just the scares were better, the houses were fun,” Domingo said.

Theater major Kevin Kelley, 20

“If you’re a horror fan and you like being scared, then yeah [Universal] might be for you,” Kelley said.

Physical education, kinesiology and recreation major Abigale Dedech, 18

“The lines are really long, I’ve looked online and they’re like two, three hour waits for one ride…and they’re just too expensive, the tickets [at Universal] are like $200 bucks,” Dedech said.

Knott’s Scary Farm

Nursing major Emman Faith, 22

“I wish [Knott’s] was cheaper… it was pretty fun,” Faith said, “The rollercoasters are scary, but it’s a pretty fun experience honestly,” Faith said.

Fire technology major David Corral, 20

“The Scareactors [at Knott’s] are all around the corner compared to Universal… I feel like there are way more options at Knotts Scary Farm… it’s cheaper, and way less people go there,” Corral said.

Fashion design major Sebastien Calvignac, 20

“I’d say [Knott’s] worth the experience…it’s cheaper than Horror Nights,” Calvignac said.

Dietectics and nutrition major Lara Younes, 19

“I would say [Knott’s] is pretty fun, it’s always nice to get in like a spooky mood during the fall season and just go with friends and family… especially if you’re into horror,” Younes said.